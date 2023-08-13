Apple may relaunch iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus with USB-C charging: Report

Apple is rumoured to release new versions of existing iPhone 14 models with USB Type-C charging ports, along with the iPhone 15 series. The change to USB-C charging may be influenced by EU regulations that require common charging ports for consumer electronics.

Ever since the arrival of the iPhone 14 in the market, rumours have been swirling that Apple might bring the iPhone 15 series with USB Type-C charging, in accordance with European Union regulations. However, according to recent rumours, some of the current iPhone 14 versions will also be rereleased with new charging connectors.

Apple enthusiasts are getting ready for the upcoming release of the newest iPhone as September gets closer on the calendar. This time, the iPhone 15 is stealing the show, and it's expected to usher in a major change with the introduction of USB-C charging.

While rumours about the iPhone 15 ditching the venerable Lightning connector have been circulating online, fresh disclosures point to a wider change that may effect many more iPhones.

Also Read | Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 folding smartphone with Leica cameras to launch on August 14

The information was obtained through a tweet by user @aaronp613, who said that references to six iPhone models, including four probable iPhone 15 variations and two iPhone 14 series models, most likely the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, were concealed within the tvOS 17 beta code.

Apple, which has been using the Lightning port on its iPhones since 2012, has made a huge adjustment by switching to USB-C charging. But with the release of the iPad Pro in 2018, Apple signalled a recognition of changing industry standards and a probable departure from the Lightning cord. While the iPhone still had a Lightning connector, all iPad models had switched over to USB-C charging at that point.

Also Read | Gmail can now translate emails to your native language on mobile

Apple is probably trying to get ahead of the curve and comply with the EU rule before it goes into force in 2024 by relaunching some of the current iPhone 14 models with USB-C charging. Additionally, this will enable the business to standardise billing across all of its product lines, which would benefit customers.

One of the driving forces behind this change is the European Union, which has been working diligently to establish a mandate requiring all consumer electronics to adopt a common charging port – USB-C.

Also Read | ChatGPT costs over Rs 5.80 crore per day, maker OpenAI could go bankrupt by 2024