Apple may launch Watch Ultra 2 with iPhone 15 series by the end of this year: Report

Apple is likely to release a new version of its smartwatch called the Watch Ultra 2 by the end of this year. It will be the successor to the original Apple Watch Ultra, which was launched last year as the company's first rugged smartwatch.

A new version of Apple's most costly smartwatch may be coming shortly.By the end of this year, Apple is expected to introduce the Watch Ultra 2, a new iteration of its wristwatch. This information was reported by Gurman through Bloomberg, and he is known for providing accurate details about Apple products before they are publicly released. Along with the iPhone 15 series and Apple Watch Series 9 devices, the Watch Ultra 2 is anticipated to be announced during Apple's Fall event. It will be the replacement for the first Apple Watch Ultra, the company's first rugged wristwatch, which was introduced last year.

Gurman also claimed that a new wristwatch CPU will be included in the Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2. The S6 chipset, which debuted in the 2020 Apple Watch Series 6, is comparable to the S8 SiP chipset used in the Series 8 devices at the moment. In contrast, the new S9 chipset is anticipated to be created using a more sophisticated 4 or 5 nanometer technology, which will enhance performance and battery life in comparison to the more traditional 7 nm process.

Although major hardware improvements are not anticipated for the forthcoming Watch Ultra 2, a prior source said that a model slated for release in 2025 will sport an Apple-developed MicroLED display. Additionally, Apple is expected to introduce new mixed-reality headsets under the Vision series in 2025, which will include features like integration with Fitness+ and a more affordable model.

Also in the early phases of development are Apple's third generation of AirPods Pro and other smart home gadgets, including a new smart display. The creation of a less expensive version of the Apple Vision Pro AR headset was previously suggested by Gurman. In the upcoming years, Apple also intends to deliver new Mac models, iPad Pro and Air models, AirPods Pro, smart home gadgets, and a less expensive variation of the Vision Pro AR headset.

