Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple may launch Watch Ultra 2 with iPhone 15 series by the end of this year: Report

    Apple is likely to release a new version of its smartwatch called the Watch Ultra 2 by the end of this year. It will be the successor to the original Apple Watch Ultra, which was launched last year as the company's first rugged smartwatch.

    Apple may launch Watch Ultra 2 with iPhone 15 series by the end of this year Report gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 28, 2023, 11:42 AM IST

    A new version of Apple's most costly smartwatch may be coming shortly.By the end of this year, Apple is expected to introduce the Watch Ultra 2, a new iteration of its wristwatch.  This information was reported by Gurman through Bloomberg, and he is known for providing accurate details about Apple products before they are publicly released. Along with the iPhone 15 series and Apple Watch Series 9 devices, the Watch Ultra 2 is anticipated to be announced during Apple's Fall event. It will be the replacement for the first Apple Watch Ultra, the company's first rugged wristwatch, which was introduced last year.

    Gurman also claimed that a new wristwatch CPU will be included in the Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2. The S6 chipset, which debuted in the 2020 Apple Watch Series 6, is comparable to the S8 SiP chipset used in the Series 8 devices at the moment. In contrast, the new S9 chipset is anticipated to be created using a more sophisticated 4 or 5 nanometer technology, which will enhance performance and battery life in comparison to the more traditional 7 nm process.

    Also Read | Nothing Phone (2) will let users compose ringtones as it gets new light, sound setup

    Although major hardware improvements are not anticipated for the forthcoming Watch Ultra 2, a prior source said that a model slated for release in 2025 will sport an Apple-developed MicroLED display.   Additionally, Apple is expected to introduce new mixed-reality headsets under the Vision series in 2025, which will include features like integration with Fitness+ and a more affordable model.

    Also Read | iPhone 13 for Rs 20,575 on Flipkart! Grab AMAZING Apple smartphone now

    Also in the early phases of development are Apple's third generation of AirPods Pro and other smart home gadgets, including a new smart display. The creation of a less expensive version of the Apple Vision Pro AR headset was previously suggested by Gurman. In the upcoming years, Apple also intends to deliver new Mac models, iPad Pro and Air models, AirPods Pro, smart home gadgets, and a less expensive variation of the Vision Pro AR headset.

    Also Read | Samsung Galaxy M34 5G to launch on July 7; key specs CONFIRMED!

    Last Updated Jun 28, 2023, 11:42 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Nothing Phone (2) will let users compose ringtones as it gets new light sound setup gcw

    Nothing Phone (2) will let users compose ringtones as it gets new light, sound setup

    Samsung Galaxy M34 5G to launch on July 7 key specs confirmed gcw

    Samsung Galaxy M34 5G to launch on July 7; key specs CONFIRMED!

    OnePlus Nord 3 OnePlus Nord CE 3 Buds 2r to launch on July 5 check details gcw

    OnePlus Nord 3, OnePlus Nord CE 3 & Buds 2r to launch on July 5

    iPhone 13 for Rs 20575 on Flipkart Grab AMAZING Apple smartphone now gcw

    iPhone 13 for Rs 20,575 on Flipkart! Grab AMAZING Apple smartphone now

    Oppo Reno 10 series to launch in India soon Key features confirmed here is what you can expect gcw

    Oppo Reno 10 series to launch in India soon, key features confirmed; Here's what you can expect

    Recent Stories

    WATCH Iron pillar grid in Karnataka's Hubballi collapses in middle of busy road AJR

    WATCH: Iron pillar grid in Karnataka's Hubballi collapses in middle of busy road

    Malaika Arora is now brand ambassador of Anastasia Beverly Hills; read details vma

    Malaika Arora is now brand ambassador of Anastasia Beverly Hills; read details

    Eid al-Adha 2023: Delhi to Kolkata, best places in India to go on food walks with your family MSW

    Eid al-Adha 2023: Delhi to Kolkata, best places in India to go on food walks with your family

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-55 28 June 2023: Check winning tickets here anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-55 28 June 2023: Who will win 1st prize worth Rs 1 crore? Check Here

    football Uncertainty surrounds Mason Greenwood's future as Manchester United excludes his shirts from kit launch osf

    Uncertainty surrounds Mason Greenwood's future as Manchester United excludes his shirts from kit launch

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon