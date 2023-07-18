Apple may launch new M3-powered Macs in October; Here's what we know so far

The October event will follow Apple’s iPhone 15 series announcement in September and it will focus on the latest M3-powered Macs. Apple is expected to announce the new iMac, 13-inch MacBook Air, and 13-inch MacBook Pro powered by the latest M3 chip.

The Cupertino-based tech giant Apple is reportedly planning to launch new Macs with M3 chipsets in October this year. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the October event will follow Apple’s iPhone 15 series announcement in September and it will focus on the latest M3-powered Macs.

Apple is anticipated to introduce the new iMac, 13-inch MacBook Air, and 13-inch MacBook Pro powered by the most current M3 processor, after the introduction of the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models in January and more recently the 15-inch MacBook Air, Mac Studio, and Mac Pro models in June 2023.

The M3 chip is anticipated to be constructed using TSMC's 3nm manufacturing process, according to the report. This will result in significant performance and power efficiency improvements over the M2 chip, which is based on 5nm technology and powers Apple's most recent Mac models.

Also Read | iPhone 12 available for Rs 15,700 on Flipkart; Know how to grab Apple smartphone

According to reports, TSMC began mass producing 3nm processors in late December. Gurman also asserted that the manufacturer of the iPhone is working on an iPad Air for the sixth generation. The precise release date for the next model is not yet known. This year's iPad lineup won't see any big changes, said Gurman. It's possible that an updated iPad Air will be introduced, but it's unclear if it will be this year or in 2024.

"For those wondering about the iPad—another product that typically gets refreshed in October—I wouldn't expect any major upgrades until the M3 iPad Pros with OLED screens arrive next year," Gurman added. He said, "An iPad Air model that boosts its specifications is also in development," but offered no other information.

Also Read | Sealed original Apple iPhone model sold for whopping Rs 1.3 crore at an auction

The iPad Air was last revised by the Cupertino-based firm in March 2022, adding the M1 processor, an improved 12MP front camera with Centre Stage support, a speedier USB-C connector, 5G compatibility for cellular variants, and new colour options.

Also Read | OnePlus opens new store in THIS city and expands its offline presence