    Apple may introduce MacBook with foldable display in 2025; likely to hit market in 2026: Report

    MacBook with a foldable display could arrive even before the foldable iPhone. Apple is in talks with display suppliers for procuring foldable display panels. Previous leaks have suggested foldable MacBook could have a 20.25-inch display when unfolded.
     

    First Published Jul 10, 2023, 6:46 PM IST

    Plenty of brands are working on smartphones with foldable displays but only a handful when it comes to laptops. The two main manufacturers of laptops with foldable displays are Asus and Lenovo. However, Apple is rumoured to join them with a MacBook that has a foldable display way sooner than many would expect. It is in discussions with suppliers of displays and aiming for a two to three year release window.

    According to a recent media reports, Apple is reportedly in talks with display manufacturers about creating the first MacBook with a foldable display. The foldable MacBook is anticipated to be unveiled as soon as 2025, which is just a few years away.  The anticipated formal debut is expected to take place in 2026, at which point interested clients will be able to purchase the new product.

    According to the research, Apple's plans to compete in the foldable laptop industry will help the stagnant display market. The display divisions of Samsung and LG will probably wind up providing foldable display panels to the Cupertino-based tech behemoth. From 2025 to 2026, Samsung Display will invest 4.1 trillion Won (about USD 3.1 billion) on the manufacturing of 8.6-generation OLED display panels. Additionally, LG Display has plans to invest in the manufacturing of mid-size OLED displays, including those for tablet PCs.

    Apple previously revealed its ambitions to create a 20-inch foldable OLED display panel. When folded, it should feature a 15.3-inch display. According to reports, the tablet supports detachable keyboards and has an on-screen keyboard.  This is pretty much what is known about the foldable MacBook specifications.

    It's crucial to remember that Apple has a reputation for taking its sweet time before delivering goods with cutting-edge technologies and design concepts. This is the reason why, despite Samsung, Apple's arch-rival, and many other competitors delivering foldable devices for years, we still do not have a foldable iPhone. Even the announcement of its first ever augmented reality headset, the Vision Pro, took a long time.

    Last Updated Jul 10, 2023, 6:46 PM IST
