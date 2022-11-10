Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple likely to begin mass production on AR & VR headset in early 2023: Report

    Latest new reports suggest that Apple could mass produce its AR (augmented reality)-MR (mixed reality) headsets in March 2023, with subsequent unveiling the following month.
     

    First Published Nov 10, 2022, 12:32 PM IST
    First Published Nov 10, 2022, 12:32 PM IST

    Apple will begin mass producing its AR (augmented reality) and MR (mixed reality) headsets in March 2023 in an effort to get into the AR headset market. according to various media reports. The MR headset was developed by Apple in collaboration with Pegatron, according to a MacRumors report. If all goes according to plan, the headgear may be mass produced in March 2023 and unveiled the following month. 

    It has been rumoured that the headset's manufacturing may be restricted, that it may have a high asking price, and that it may only be offered to businesses. According to the report, Apple's partners are only ready to work on the headgear because of the technical competence required and the opportunity to establish a standard for future AR and VR technologies, not because it would be profitable. In May, it was reported that Apple had shown its upcoming mixed-reality headset to members of its board of directors.

    Also Read | Realme GT Neo 4 key specs tipped; likely to feature 144Hz display, 100W fast charging

    Contrary to the current reports, renowned Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had earlier this year anticipated that Apple may introduce a headset in January 2023. According to Ming-Chi Kuo, "Apple AR/MR, which is probably going to launch in January 2023, would also favour the ongoing rapid expansion of the headset market."

    Despite Apple's repeated statements to the contrary, he said, "I think Apple AR/MR enabling video see-through might likewise deliver a great immersive experience."

    Apple has been working on augmented reality, virtual reality, and mixed reality headsets for a number of years, but has reportedly faced some development struggles that have slowed its progress.

    Also Read | Foldable iPhone is here but not made by Apple; Watch video

