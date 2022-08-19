Apple likely to be first to use TSMC’s 3nm process for new M2 Pro, M2 Max chipsets: Report

Future releases built on the 3nm process could include the iPhone-specific A17 chipset, as well as a future third-generation of the M series. According to earlier rumours, Apple will employ the M2 Pro processor, and potentially an M2 Max, in its 14-inch, 16-inch, and Mac mini models later in 2022 or at the beginning of 2023.

The new M2 Pro and M2 Max chipsets will reportedly power Apple MacBook Pro models starting in 2022. Apple will employ the internal M2 Pro and M2 Max chipsets created with TSMC's most recent 3nm manufacturing process in the forthcoming MacBook Pro models, according to a Commercial Times story.

According to the report, TSMC, the largest semiconductor contract maker in the world, has been progressively expanding its 3nm production processes, and Apple may be the first client to get these chips. Apple will reportedly employ 3nm wafers for the first time in the second half of 2022, according to AppleInsider, possibly for its M2 Pro chipsets.

The A17 chipset for the iPhone and a possible third-generation of the M series might both be released in the future using the 3nm manufacturing process. Additionally, according to Commercial Times, TSMC will start producing its 3nm wafers in large quantities in September.

The first yield will be greater than when TSMC transitioned to 5nm technology, the report stated. The 3nm technology for manufacturing semiconductors has the potential to improve the performance and power efficiency of Apple's products.

According to earlier rumours, Apple will employ the M2 Pro processor, and potentially an M2 Max, in its 14-inch, 16-inch, and Mac mini models later in 2022 or at the beginning of 2023.

Meanwhile, the release date for the iPhone 14 has previously been rumoured, but Apple has yet to provide any new information. According to a recent story from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the upcoming Apple event will take place in the first few days of September.

According to earlier predictions, Apple might introduce its newest iPhone model, known as the iPhone 14 series, on either September 6 or September 13. According to the most recent report, the iPhone 14 will be on sale on September 7. Notably, Apple hasn't yet disclosed any information regarding its next event, but we may anticipate that the company will do so in the coming days.

