Apple iPhone to get in-display fingerprint sensor soon: Report

Although Apple has won the patent for the rare in-display fingerprint sensor, we may not be able to see it in the upcoming Apple iPhone 15 series. It is worth noting that this isn’t the first time Apple has won a patent related to an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Apple iPhone is one of the rare brands of smartphones that never had an in-display fingerprint sensor. Despite having fingerprint-based Touch ID long before it became popular, the business never integrated an in-display fingerprint sensor into any of its products. However, it seems likely that an in-display Apple iPhone will be released soon.

According to a media report, Apple has obtained a patent for a system that uses temperature adjustment and detects optical fingerprints on iPhones. The US Patent and Trademark Office has formally granted Apple the patent. It's important to note that Apple has already obtained a patent for an in-display fingerprint scanner. Similar patents have been granted to Apple several times in recent years.

Mohammad Yeke Yazdandoost and Chris Krah created the Optical-Fingerprint Detection System with Temperature Compensation Method for the Apple iPhone. The patent is said to be the first to propose the use of a temperature adjustment mechanism in an optical fingerprint detecting system.

Although Apple has been awarded the patent for the uncommon in-display fingerprint sensor, the future Apple iPhone 15 series may not include it. Apple does not always incorporate the technologies it patents into its products, and even if it did, it would take at least a year.

Apple is presently preparing for the next WWDC 2023, which will start on June 5. At the yearly event, the firm is anticipated to unveil its first AR/VR headset. The mixed reality headgear has received a lot of attention over the last several years, and in the upcoming months, we could actually get to see it in action.