Apple's iPhone Fold with flexible OLED display likely to launch in 2025: Report

Apple may release a foldable iPhone in 2025, according to a report from Apple Insider. The phone is expected to feature a flexible OLED display, and will ship with new features. The report says that there is enough evidence to suggest that the iPhone fold exists but Apple may never end up releasing it.

According to a previous rumour from The Economic Daily, Apple is debating using OLED or microLED for its foldable iPhone. The manufacturing procedure will be determined by the type of material. It's possible that Hon Hai (or Foxconn) will assemble the hinges that Apple has been testing alongside the OLEDs mostly from New Nikko.

Foldable phones are gaining momentum but the demand for smartphones is not as much. Besides only companies including Samsung, Motorola, LG, Huawei have launched foldable smartphones in the market. On a related note, Apple was also rumoured to be working on a self-driving car and could launch it in the market in 2024. According to rumours, Apple would release a battery that would "radically" lower battery costs while extending driving distance.

