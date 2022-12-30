Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple's iPhone Fold with flexible OLED display likely to launch in 2025: Report

    Apple may release a foldable iPhone in 2025, according to a report from Apple Insider. The phone is expected to feature a flexible OLED display, and will ship with new features. The report says that there is enough evidence to suggest that the iPhone fold exists but Apple may never end up releasing it.

    The long-awaited foldable iPhone from Apple could eventually be released in 2025. The "iPhone Fold" is the name given to the foldable iPhone; it is anticipated to include an OLED display and a number of additional functions. Samsung currently has the majority of the foldable market share. Motorola has also released a few foldable phones and might release the Razr in 2023. In addition, Google Pixel may soon release a foldable phone on the market.

    In 2025, Apple's iPhone Fold is anticipated to dominate the smartphone industry. According to tipper Jon Prosser, Apple may be developing a layout that resembles the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip.  According to Prosser, Apple is developing a folding clamshell smartphone, the prototype of which has been spotted in many leaks. For the time being, Apple is examining and testing the device's hinge.

    Also Read | Realme GT Neo 5 confirmed to launch on January 5; may have 240W fast charging, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC

    According to a previous rumour from The Economic Daily, Apple is debating using OLED or microLED for its foldable iPhone. The manufacturing procedure will be determined by the type of material. It's possible that Hon Hai (or Foxconn) will assemble the hinges that Apple has been testing alongside the OLEDs mostly from New Nikko.

    Foldable phones are gaining momentum but the demand for smartphones is not as much. Besides only companies including Samsung, Motorola, LG, Huawei have launched foldable smartphones in the market. On a related note, Apple was also rumoured to be working on a self-driving car and could launch it in the market in 2024.  According to rumours, Apple would release a battery that would "radically" lower battery costs while extending driving distance.

    Also Read | iPhone 15 to Google Pixel Fold & more: 5 most-awaited smartphones of 2023

     

    Also Read | iQOO 11 5G to launch on January 10; official page live on Amazon

