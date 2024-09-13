Apple iPhone 16 series: Pre-orders start today in India; Check prices and offer details

Apple's Glowtime event saw the launch of the iPhone 16 series, including the iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Plus, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. Pre-orders in India begin September 13th, with availability from September 20th. The series boasts various storage options, colours, and price points.

Apple unveiled the Apple Watch Series 10 and an upgraded AirPods portfolio in addition to these flagship gadgets. The company also made intriguing news about iOS 18.

Apple's official website states that the newest iPhones will be available for pre-order in India starting on September 13 at 5:30 PM IST. Customers may get an immediate RS 5,000 reward when they use their American Express, Axis Bank, or ICICI Bank cards. Starting on September 20, the iPhone 16 series will be sold on major e-commerce sites, Apple's official website, and Apple retail stores, such as Apple Saket and Apple BKC.

There are three storage options available for the base iPhone 16 model: the 128GB model costs RS 79,900, the 256GB version costs Rs 89,900, and the 512GB model costs Rs 1,09,900. Five colour options are available to customers: Ultramarine, Teal, Pink, White, and Black.



Like the regular model, there are three storage options available for the iPhone 16 Plus. The cost of the 128GB model is Rs 89,900, the 256GB model is Rs 99,900, and the 512GB model is Rs 1,19,900. The colour scheme of Ultramarine, Teal, Pink, White, and Black is the same as that of the iPhone 16.

The iPhone 16 Pro, which targets users looking for more performance, comes in four storage options. The 128GB model will set you back Rs 1,19,900, the 256GB version RS 1,29,900, the 512GB version Rs 1,49,900, and the top-of-the-line 1TB model Rs 1,69,900. Different colour finishes for this model are available, such as Desert Titanium, White Titanium, Natural Titanium, and Black Titanium.

There are three storage options for the high-end iPhone 16 Pro Max model. Priced at Rs 1,44,900 for the 256GB model, Rs 1,64,900 for the 512GB version, and Rs 1,84,900 for the 1TB device. This model comes in Desert Titanium, White Titanium, Natural Titanium, and Black Titanium colour choices.

