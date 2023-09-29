Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple iPhone 15 users are unable to charge phone using USB-C power banks: Report

    According to a report from MacRumors, not all existing USB-C power banks are compatible with the iPhone 15 models and it is likely because of the iPhone's reverse charging feature.
     

    Apple iPhone 15 users are unable to charge phone using USB C power banks Report gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 29, 2023, 11:23 AM IST

    The iPhone 15 Series was released this year by Cupertino-based tech giant Apple with USB-C connections, making it compatible with USB-C power banks, cables, and other devices. A fresh rumour, however, asserts that Apple's iPhone 15 and USB-C battery power banks are incompatible, and consumers are allegedly having charging problems.

    Some USB-C power banks aren't compatible with the iPhone 15 models, according to a MacRumors report, and this is probably because the iPhone has reverse charging capabilities. The iPhone 15 could occasionally not charge or it might charge the power bank instead.

    According to the research, a variety of different power banks are impacted, and due to the large number of them available on the market, it is hard to name all of the types that are inoperable.

    In the meanwhile, Apple has unveiled the first developer beta of iOS 17.1, which includes a few additional features that were cut from the final version of iOS 17. Approximately two weeks have passed since the release of iOS 17 for compatible iPhones before this developer beta update. All iPhones that support iOS 17 are compatible with iOS 17.1. This indicates that when the public build is published, iOS 17.1 will be available for all iPhones introduced in 2018 and beyond.

    The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max were introduced in India earlier this month, and it's been alleged that both versions are purportedly being sold for far more than their listed official retail costs. Recent sources claim that there is a huge demand for the newest iPhone 15 smartphones in a number of nations, including India. According to recent rumors, this has caused the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max deliveries in some areas to be delayed until November.

    Last Updated Sep 29, 2023, 11:23 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Google Pixel 8 Pixel 8 Pro specifications price leaked ahead of October 4 launch gcw

    Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro specifications, price leaked ahead of October 4 launch

    Did iPhone 15 iPhone 15 Plus survive the bend test that iPhone 15 Pro Max failed WATCH gcw

    Did iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus survive the bend test? (WATCH)

    Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2023 dates ANNOUNCED Check expected deals on Google Oppo Samsung smartphones gcw

    Flipkart sale 2023 date ANNOUNCED! Check expected deals on Google, Oppo, Samsung smartphones

    Decoding why Apple iPhone 15 Pro series is facing overheating issue expert view gcw

    Decoding why Apple iPhone 15 Pro series is facing overheating issue

    Too hot to touch Netizens fume over overheating issue in Apple iPhone 15 Pro series gcw

    'Too hot to touch': Netizens fume over overheating issue in Apple iPhone 15 Pro series

    Recent Stories

    Kerala to receive heavy rainfall today september 29 rain updates yellow alert anr

    Kerala to receive heavy rainfall today; IMD issues yellow alert in all districts

    Asian Games 2023: Indian women's squash team secure bronze after defeat to Hong Kong in semifinal snt

    Asian Games 2023: Indian women's squash team secure bronze after defeat to Hong Kong in semifinal

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-348 September 29 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-348 September 29 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Teacher arrested in UP after allegedly instructing Muslim student to slap Hindu classmate AJR

    Teacher arrested in UP after allegedly instructing Muslim student to slap Hindu classmate

    Asian Games 2023: Indian tennis duo Ramkumar-Myneni elated after clinching silver in men's doubles snt

    Asian Games 2023: Indian tennis duo Ramkumar-Myneni elated after clinching silver in men's doubles

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH snt

    EXCLUSIVE: India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Drunk operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform WATCH AJR

    'Drunk' operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Cauvery water row: From half-naked protests to farmers' bike rally - WATCH how Bengaluru bandh panned out vkp

    Cauvery water row: From half-naked protests to farmers' bike rally - WATCH how Bengaluru bandh panned out

    Video Icon
    PM Modi hilarious take on wife's response on husband's long duty hours during G20 summit in Delhi

    'When I take you for a month...' PM Modi's hilarious take on a wife’s response on husband’s long duty hours

    Video Icon
    PODCAST Asianet News 'Dialogues' with ISRO Chairman S Somanath

    PODCAST: ISRO Chairman S Somanath speaks to Asianet News Network Executive Chairman Rajesh Kalra

    Video Icon