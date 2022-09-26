Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    With iPhone 15 series, Apple likely to shun ‘Pro Max’ branding in 2023

    More reports have now surfaced that Apple may replace the current “Pro Max” branding next year with the top-end iPhone 15 series, calling it “Ultra”. The “Pro Max” branding appeared for the first time with the iPhone 11 series in 2019.

    Apple iPhone 15 Ultra likely to shun Pro max branding in 2023 gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 26, 2022, 7:15 PM IST

    Apple could introduce a new naming scheme with the iPhone 15 series release next year, according to a new report. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple's iPhone 15 "Ultra" might replace the existing "Pro Max" variants and could have a USB Type C port in place of the present lightning port.

    Even though the iPhone 14 range was only introduced, rumours regarding the iPhone 15 lineup have already started to circulate. Ross Young, a supply chain expert, had stated that the new Dynamic Island, which is presently only featured on the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max variants, might be found on all models of the iPhone 15—including the ordinary variety.

    Also Read | iPhone 15 series specs leaked? Reports suggest phone to have 8K video recording, USB Type-C & more

    Apple's lightning connector will reportedly be replaced with USB Type C in the next iPhone 15. Apple has allegedly already begun testing USB Type C, according to Gurman. It does so in advance of the EU putting into effect a legislation requiring all phones to include a USB Type C connector by 2024.

    By 2024, all smartphones, tablets, and cameras in the EU will have USB Type-C charging ports as standard, according to a news statement from the European Parliament. Additionally, it states that this action will ease consumer frustration and act as a tool to manage e-waste.

    Also Read | iPhone 15 series likely to get new Dynamic Island feature: Report

    Apple recently reinstated a "Plus" model for its iPhones with the release of the iPhone 14—the iPhone 14 Plus. An "Ultra" version of the iPhone 15 is, however, not at all unexpected given that Apple just introduced Watch Ultra at the Far Out Event and updated its M1 Ultra CPU with Ultra syntax.

    The M2 and M2 Pro Mac Minis, the M2 Pro and M2 Max 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros, and the M2 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pros are the latest Macs that Apple is scheduled to release. Gurman adds that Apple can decide against holding a keynote event the next month and instead announce new products through press releases, website updates, and media briefings.

    Also Read | iPhone 15 to be produced by India, China at the same time in 2023?

    Last Updated Sep 26, 2022, 7:23 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    OnePlus Nord Watch specifications revealed ahead of launch Here is what we know so far gcw

    OnePlus Nord Watch specifications revealed ahead of launch; Here's what we know so far

    iPhone 13 orders on Flipkart are getting cancelled netizens slam Big Billion Days sale gcw

    iPhone 13 orders on Flipkart are getting cancelled; netizens slam Big Billion Days sale

    Fitbit wearables will be required to be linked with Google account from 2023 gcw

    Fitbit wearables will be required to be linked with Google account from 2023

    Google Pixel 7 Google Pixel 7 Pro to launch in India on October 6 Here is how much they may cost gcw

    Google Pixel 7, Google Pixel 7 Pro to launch in India: Here's how much they may cost

    Nothing Ear stick TWS earbuds officially teased on Twitter to launch soon details inside gcw

    Nothing Ear (stick) TWS earbuds officially teased on Twitter, to launch soon

    Recent Stories

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar visits Zunheboto, first Union minister to visit Nagaland district in 4 decades

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar visits Zunheboto, first Union minister to visit Nagaland district in 4 decades

    Russia United States China among the biggest contributors to waste in space Study gcw

    Russia, United States, China among the biggest contributors to waste in space: Study

    football ligue1 Unfazed by Barcaleaks Lionel Messi opens up about ties with PSG star Neymar and what makes Kylian Mbappe special snt

    Unfazed by Barcaleaks, Messi opens up about ties with PSG star Neymar and what makes Mbappe special

    EAM S Jaishankar slams US media for 'biased' India coverage AJR

    Jaishankar slams US media for 'biased' India coverage: All you need to know

    Kerala State Film Awards 2022: Biju Menon, Revathi win best actors-here's the complete list RBA

    Kerala State Film Awards 2022: Biju Menon, Revathi win best actors-here's the complete list

    Recent Videos

    F16 fighter aircraft for war on terror? You are not fooling anybody Jaishankar tells Joe Biden administration

    F-16s for war on terror? 'You are not fooling anybody...' Jaishankar tells Joe Biden administration

    Video Icon
    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022: Union Minister Smriti Irani applauds all-women match official initiative-ayh

    Legends League Cricket 2022: Union Minister Smriti Irani applauds all-women match official initiative

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Nagpur/2nd T20I: Over some time, I have been practising as a finisher - Dinesh Karthik-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Nagpur T20I: 'Over some time, I've been practising as a finisher' - Karthik

    Video Icon
    PFI hartal in Kerala: KSRTC buses targeted; forces drivers to wear helmets amidst violence snt

    PFI hartal in Kerala: KSRTC buses targeted; forces drivers to wear helmets amidst violence

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop Featuring Veronica Fusaro, BODMAS and Moli

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Veronica Fusaro, BODMAS and Moli

    Video Icon