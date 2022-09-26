With iPhone 15 series, Apple likely to shun ‘Pro Max’ branding in 2023

More reports have now surfaced that Apple may replace the current “Pro Max” branding next year with the top-end iPhone 15 series, calling it “Ultra”. The “Pro Max” branding appeared for the first time with the iPhone 11 series in 2019.

Apple could introduce a new naming scheme with the iPhone 15 series release next year, according to a new report. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple's iPhone 15 "Ultra" might replace the existing "Pro Max" variants and could have a USB Type C port in place of the present lightning port.

Even though the iPhone 14 range was only introduced, rumours regarding the iPhone 15 lineup have already started to circulate. Ross Young, a supply chain expert, had stated that the new Dynamic Island, which is presently only featured on the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max variants, might be found on all models of the iPhone 15—including the ordinary variety.

Apple's lightning connector will reportedly be replaced with USB Type C in the next iPhone 15. Apple has allegedly already begun testing USB Type C, according to Gurman. It does so in advance of the EU putting into effect a legislation requiring all phones to include a USB Type C connector by 2024.

By 2024, all smartphones, tablets, and cameras in the EU will have USB Type-C charging ports as standard, according to a news statement from the European Parliament. Additionally, it states that this action will ease consumer frustration and act as a tool to manage e-waste.

Apple recently reinstated a "Plus" model for its iPhones with the release of the iPhone 14—the iPhone 14 Plus. An "Ultra" version of the iPhone 15 is, however, not at all unexpected given that Apple just introduced Watch Ultra at the Far Out Event and updated its M1 Ultra CPU with Ultra syntax.

The M2 and M2 Pro Mac Minis, the M2 Pro and M2 Max 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros, and the M2 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pros are the latest Macs that Apple is scheduled to release. Gurman adds that Apple can decide against holding a keynote event the next month and instead announce new products through press releases, website updates, and media briefings.

