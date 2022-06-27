Want to buy iPhone 13 mini, 12 mini? Check out amazing offers on Apple smartphones at Flipkart

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The Walmart-owned e-commerce portal is now providing a 7% discount on the 128GB edition of the iPhone 13 mini. The phone, which was released last year, is available on the internet for Rs 64,999. Know other details as well.

    New Delhi, First Published Jun 27, 2022, 11:33 AM IST

    Despite their smaller sizes in comparison to the iPhone 13 and iPhone 12, the Apple iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 12 mini are two popular smartphones in the Indian smartphone market. Both smartphones are fairly little, and if you want to get your hands on one of them, now could be the moment, since Flipkart is conducting a promotion in which you can receive further savings by utilising exchange offers and card deals.

    The Walmart-owned e-commerce portal is now providing a 7% discount on the 128GB edition of the iPhone 13 mini. The phone, which was released last year, is available on the internet for Rs 64,999.

    Customers may, however, take advantage of the swap offer to receive an additional discount of up to Rs 12,500. Card discounts can also be used by interested clients to sweeten the transaction. For example, while purchasing a smartphone, SBI Credit Cards can provide a 10% discount up to Rs 1000. The discount is also applicable to EMI purchases, although it is limited to Rs 1500. Customers who use their Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card may also save an extra 5% on the purchase of the smartphone.

    Apple iPhone 12 mini is available on Flipkart for Rs 49,999, a 16 percent discount. Customers can, however, obtain an extra exchange discount of Rs 12,500 by using the exchange offer. Furthermore, all of the credit card savings stated above apply to iPhone 12 mini purchases as well. Customers may, however, enjoy an additional Rs 100 discount by using Flipkart Pay Later.

    Customers may obtain freebies with their Flipkart purchases. BYJU's three live lessons, a three-month subscription to Gaana Plus, and a three-month subscription to Disney+ Hotstar are among the freebies.

