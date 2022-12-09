Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple iPhone 12 Mini for Rs 18,999? Grab this unbelievable deal on Flipkart; here's how

    Launched at a starting price of Rs 69,900, the Apple iPhone 12 Mini is currently available at Rs 18,999 on Flipkart. Apple iPhone 12 Mini is currently priced at Rs 37,999 on Flipkart after Rs 21,901 discount. Know all details here.

    Apple iPhone 12 Mini for Rs 18999 Grab this unbelievable deal on Flipkart
    First Published Dec 9, 2022, 6:42 PM IST

    Apple iPhone 12 Mini was announced by the firm in 2020 along with Apple iPhone 12, Apple iPhone 12 Pro and Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max. The first "Mini" model from the Cupertino-based computer titan was the Apple iPhone 12. Apple created the Mini model to appeal to those who like compact, portable handsets, similar to the iPhone SE model but with premium features.

    With the introduction of the Apple iPhone 14 series, Apple discontinued the form factor since the Mini model was unable to generate the hype that the firm had hoped it would. Despite experiencing modest sales, Apple iPhone 12 was able to develop a niche market for itself.

    Also Read | Apple iPhone 14 price drop alert! You can buy it for Rs 51,900 on Flipkart; Know all details

    The Apple iPhone 12 Mini, which had a starting price of Rs 69,900, is being offered on Flipkart for Rs 18,999. After a Rs 21,901 markdown, the price of the Apple iPhone 12 Mini on Flipkart is presently Rs 37,999. Flipkart is giving customers a Rs 17,500 discount in return for their old smartphones, further lowering the price of the iPhone 12 mini to Rs 20,499 for consumers.

    The price of the smartphone can be reduced further as Flipkart is offering 10% instant discount on Federal Bank debit cards, up to Rs 1,500 on orders of Rs 5,000 and above. The Apple iPhone 12 Mini is now available for Rs 18,999.

    Also Read | Apple iPhone 13 available for Rs 45,200! Here's how to avail the deal on Flipkart

    A 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR display is available on the Apple iPhone 12. It is powered by an A14 Bionic chip inside. The Apple iPhone 12 has a 12MP dual camera on the back for photography. The gadget has a 12MP TrueDepth front camera with night mode and 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording for video calls and selfies.

    Also Read | iQOO 11 to launch on December 8; likely to offer 2K display, 120W charging & more

