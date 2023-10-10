Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Apple iPad Air, iPad mini may feature OLED displays soon: Report

    Apple could slowly bring OLED display technology to the iPad Air and iPad mini starting in 2026, following a predicted integration first in the iPad Pro in 2024.  Apple only shifted to OLED panels for the vanilla models with the launch of the iPhone 12 series—two generations after the iPhone X.

    Apple iPad Air iPad mini may feature OLED displays soon Report gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 10, 2023, 2:44 PM IST

    Apple could be considering shifting its iPad Air and iPad mini to OLED panels starting in 2026, as suggested by a new report from Omdia. This action is anticipated to come after Apple's incorporation of an OLED display in a potential 2024 iPad model. According to the report, LG Display and Samsung may provide the OLED screens for the aforementioned iPad Pro. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro with Mini LED lighting will also eventually be replaced by devices using OLED technology.

    Industry insiders, notably Mark Gurman, have previously said the same for the iPad Pro model arriving in 2024, but nothing of the sort has been confirmed.

    Having said that, it is possible that Apple may gradually roll out OLED technology to the iPad Air and iPad mini, both of which are less expensive than the iPad Pro and act as a bridge between the iPad 10th generation and the iPad Pro lineup. Apple is likely to examine the performance of the OLED panel when it is integrated into the iPad Pro in 2024 and then "adjust" the release dates of the OLED iPad Air and iPad mini.

    This trajectory might follow the same way that OLED displays for its mobile lineup did—introducing OLED panels in the iPhone X while continuing to provide IPS screens in the iPhone 8 series and subsequent devices. 

    Apple only shifted to OLED panels for the vanilla models with the launch of the iPhone 12 series—two generations after the iPhone X.

    In related news, Apple may be developing two new models of the iPad Air 6, one of which might be larger than the present 10.9-inch model or perhaps go on sale for a higher price and featuring superior specs. Notably, since its introduction in March 2022, Apple has not updated the 5th generation Apple iPad Air (M1 model), therefore an update is long overdue.

    Last Updated Oct 10, 2023, 2:44 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Amazon sale 5 AMAZING deals on Smart TVs you cant afford to miss gcw

    Amazon sale: 5 AMAZING deals on Smart TVs you can't afford to miss

    Google Pixel 8a to feature Pixel 8 curved liked design Here is what we know so far gcw

    Google Pixel 8a to feature Pixel 8 curved-liked design? Here's what we know so far

    Google Pixel Buds Pro available under Rs 10000 Check deal details on Flipkart gcw

    Flipkart sale 2023: Google Pixel Buds Pro available under Rs 10,000! Check AMAZING deal details

    Honor Magic Vs 2 Honor Watch 4 Pro to launch on October 12 here is what you can expect gcw

    Honor Magic Vs 2, Honor Watch 4 Pro to launch on October 12; Here’s what you can expect

    Amazon sale 2023 Apple iPad Air M1 available for less than Rs 45000 Should you buy it gcw

    Amazon sale 2023: Apple iPad Air M1 available for less than Rs 45,000; Should you buy it?

    Recent Stories

    ODI World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill discharged from hospital but likely to miss high-octane Pakistan clash snt

    ODI World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill discharged from hospital but likely to miss high-octane Pakistan clash

    World Mental Health Day: 7 celebrities who faced mental health issues SHG

    World Mental Health Day: 7 celebrities who faced mental health issues

    Fact Check: Viral video of tower collapse in Gaza is NOT from Israel- Hamas war rkn

    Fact Check: Viral video of tower collapse in Gaza is NOT from Israel- Hamas war

    Football Didier Deschamps reveals whether Paul Pogba has a future with France - WATCH osf

    Didier Deschamps reveals whether Paul Pogba has a future with France - WATCH

    Have Prabhas, Anushka Shetty got married? Rumoured couple's 'wedding' photos go VIRAL - WATCH vma

    Have Prabhas, Anushka Shetty got married? Rumoured couple's 'wedding' photos go VIRAL - WATCH

    Recent Videos

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon
    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon
    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon