Apple iPad Air, iPad mini may feature OLED displays soon: Report

Apple only shifted to OLED panels for the vanilla models with the launch of the iPhone 12 series—two generations after the iPhone X.

Apple could be considering shifting its iPad Air and iPad mini to OLED panels starting in 2026, as suggested by a new report from Omdia. This action is anticipated to come after Apple's incorporation of an OLED display in a potential 2024 iPad model. According to the report, LG Display and Samsung may provide the OLED screens for the aforementioned iPad Pro. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro with Mini LED lighting will also eventually be replaced by devices using OLED technology.

Industry insiders, notably Mark Gurman, have previously said the same for the iPad Pro model arriving in 2024, but nothing of the sort has been confirmed.

Having said that, it is possible that Apple may gradually roll out OLED technology to the iPad Air and iPad mini, both of which are less expensive than the iPad Pro and act as a bridge between the iPad 10th generation and the iPad Pro lineup. Apple is likely to examine the performance of the OLED panel when it is integrated into the iPad Pro in 2024 and then "adjust" the release dates of the OLED iPad Air and iPad mini.

This trajectory might follow the same way that OLED displays for its mobile lineup did—introducing OLED panels in the iPhone X while continuing to provide IPS screens in the iPhone 8 series and subsequent devices.

In related news, Apple may be developing two new models of the iPad Air 6, one of which might be larger than the present 10.9-inch model or perhaps go on sale for a higher price and featuring superior specs. Notably, since its introduction in March 2022, Apple has not updated the 5th generation Apple iPad Air (M1 model), therefore an update is long overdue.