    Apple Intelligence rolling out to iOS 18.1: A step-by-step guide to download, new features and more

    The features were separated from the initial iOS launch due to stability concerns and the need for broader testing. Developers can start testing Apple Intelligence via iOS 18.1 and iPadOS 18.1 betas this week, with the first iOS 18.1 beta build now available.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 1, 2024, 2:25 PM IST

    Apple has finally released Apple Intelligence in the beta phase. The iOS 18.1 beta was released by the business, allowing developers to test the new features that are driven by Apple Intelligence. Apple has also made available the same patches for iPad 18.1 beta and macOS 18.1 beta in addition to iOS 18.1. Following the release, Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple, stated on X (previously Twitter) that Apple Intelligence will open up a lot of new options for customers.  "It's thrilling to see our developers begin to build with it," he stated.

    At WWDC 2024, Apple discussed Apple Intelligence. The event's keynote address made hints about the Apple Intelligence capabilities that would be available when the iPhone 16 series launches in September. However, the reports now say that it will be delayed until October. This means that the iPhone 16 series will receive another update, iOS 18.1 to introduce Apple Intelligence in smartphones. 

    iOS 18.1 beta: How to download it?

    Users will need to sign up for a waitlist through Apple's settings app in addition to the requirements for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Make sure you create a new backup of your iPhone or iPad after receiving the beta update in case you decide to downgrade again.

    You must update your device to iOS 18 beta in order to install iOS 18.1 beta. Go to Settings and select the General option to download the iOS 18.1 beta version. Here is where you may choose to update your software. By selecting this option, you may enable beta updates.

    Open Settings and choose the new Apple Intelligence & Siri button (located right below Accessibility) after installing the iOS 18.1 beta.Before the available Apple Intelligence beta capabilities are enabled on your device, it can take some time. Remember that this is only a sneak peek at a few of the Apple Intelligence beta's initial capabilities.

    iOS 18.1 beta: What are the new features?

    The complete list of Apple Intelligence features is still under wraps. Only a couple of these features are available in the latest beta release. It is anticipated that the omitted functionality would be included in the later beta stage. The features that users may enjoy on the iOS 18.1 beta version are listed below:

    • Users may rewrite, edit, and summarise content in almost any place they write, including Mail, Notes, Pages, and other applications, using the new Writing Tools.
    • The Mail itself will get a few of new features as well. There will be a Smart Reply feature in the app that offers ideas for a prompt reply.
    • The redesign of Apple's personal assistant, Siri, is another feature of this update. During this phase, you will notice the new design of glowing lights that encircle the edges of the iPhone when Siri is enabled. For conversations with Siri, it can also transition between text and speech. In the next iterations, Apple will, nonetheless, further enhance Siri.
    • The "Reduce Interruption" function is a new emphasis that shows only alerts that potentially require quick response, such as a text alert reporting an early creche pickup.

    Since iOS 18.1 beta is the initial iteration of Apple Intelligence, it lacks a number of functions. This version lacks ChatGPT integration, image generating, Genmoji, and priority notification capabilities.

