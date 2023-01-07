Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple has cancelled iPhone SE 4 launch in 2024? Here's what we know

    A report from the analyst last month speculated that the next-gen iPhone SE might be cancelled or delayed. Now, it appears that model has been scrapped entirely.  Apple has reportedly informed suppliers that it has cancelled plans to release a fourth-generation iPhone SE.
     

    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 7, 2023, 2:50 PM IST

    Apple has reportedly cancelled its plans to launch the iPhone SE 4 in 2024. Ming-Chi Kuo, an Apple analyst, claims that the Cupertino-based business is advising its suppliers of the same. The fourth-generation iPhone SE was supposed to ship with Apple's first internal 5G processor. But that is no longer anticipated, according to Kuo in a Medium post, since Apple appears to have discontinued the smartphone.

    Rather, Apple will keep utilising Qualcomm 5G semiconductors for its phones in 2024, including the iPhone 16 series, according to Kuo.

    "Apple initially planned to launch its baseband chip in 2024 and let the entry-level iPhone SE 4 adopt it first, and decide whether to let the iPhone 16 use its baseband chip depending on the development status of the iPhone SE 4," he wrote in the post. Kuo further said, "This was due to concerns that the performance of the in-house baseband chip may not be up to par with Qualcomm's."

    Kuo predicted in December of last year that Apple would decide to delay or cancel the release of the iPhone SE 4. Then he speculated that it may be because shipments of midrange to entry-level iPhones, such as the iPhone SE 3, iPhone 13 mini, and the recently released iPhone 14 Plus, were less than anticipated.

    "According to my most recent study, Apple is likely to delay or abandon its intention to mass produce the iPhone SE 4 in 2024. I believe this is because sales of mid-to-low-end iPhones (such the SE 3, 13 mini, and 14 Plus) have continuously been lower than predicted," Kuo said in a tweet at the time.

    Last Updated Jan 7, 2023, 2:50 PM IST
