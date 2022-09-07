Apple 'Far Out' event 2022: iPhone 14 Plus or iPhone 14 Max to launch today? Here's what you need to know

According to leaks and reports, the iPhone 14's starting price in India could be between Rs 80,000 and Rs 85,000. Whatever the price of the Plus model is, keep in mind that the new iPhone model will cost you more than Rs 75,000.

The "Far Out" event from Apple is today, where the firm is anticipated to launch the Apple iPhone 14 series, Watch Series 8 and AirPods Pro 2, among other new goods. However, the iPhone 14 series will probably steal the show. Apple is anticipated to release a new model this year rather than the mini model. The iPhone 14 Max or the iPhone 14 Plus are two possible names for it. The name of the version is not yet official.

Apple was said to be releasing a new iPhone 14 Max model early this year. Later in July, a rumour stated that Apple will refer to it as the iPhone 14 Plus, but no one took it seriously because the company had long since ceased producing Plus versions. It's remarkable that a few images of covers bearing the moniker iPhone 14 Plus have just appeared online. Apple's latest model will either be called the Plus or the Max, although there is still no concrete proof or evidence to support this.

According to reports, the Max or Plus version's display is enormous. The leaks indicate that it may have a 6.7-inch display. The A15 processor from Apple, which also powers the iPhone 13 series from last year, may power the gadget. Given the hefty price they will be paying for this item, many customers could be dissatisfied if this happens. Apple could decide to sell the product with the new A16 processor.

The RAM and battery are not mentioned in detail. But given that this is a "Max" model, several rumours claim that it will also include a huge battery and display. The primary selling features of the smartphone are anticipated to be these two. The iPhone 14 Max or iPhone 14 Plus could have a screen with a faster refresh rate. Most likely, the screen will refresh at 90Hz. Given that it no longer provides a charger with iPhones, Apple is unlikely to put one in the retail package.

How Apple will pitch the upcoming iPhone model is uncertain. As a successor for the mini model, it may be less expensive than the conventional iPhone 14 model, according to certain rumours. This seems implausible, though. If the firm gives it the moniker Plus, it would reportedly slot between the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Pro, according to rumours. The price of the iPhone 14 Max and iPhone 14 Plus is currently unknown.

