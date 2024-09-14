Apple AirPods Pro 2 turn into professional hearing aid as it gets FDA approval; Check specs and other details

Apple's AirPods Pro have received FDA approval for a groundbreaking health feature, allowing them to function as hearing aids. This approval enables Apple to market the AirPods Pro as a viable alternative to traditional hearing aids, particularly the second-generation model.

Apple AirPods Pro is getting a very useful health feature that has now been approved by medical authorities as well. Following Apple's approval, the business may now openly sell the hearing aid functionality that will be accessible on a limited number of AirPods Pro models to consumers. This implies that Apple may now market the AirPods Pro model as a workable substitute for conventional hearing aids, enabling those with special needs to make use of them. The US Food and Drug Administration, the top authority in approving these health-related products, is responsible for the approvals.

Apple has greater motivation to promote the AirPods Pro 2nd generation for these features later this year because they can also be used as hearing aids. The FDA appears to be satisfied by the effectiveness of the AirPods Pro 2 for hearing aids, which explains why they approved the product in the first place. The AirPods Pro 2 are renowned for their excellent active noise cancellation and audio output. Apple has also created an approved audio hearing test to help you decide if you really need these AirPods or not. So, how does the new function on the second generation AirPods Pro work?

You must use the AirPods Pro 2 in conjunction with an iPad or iPhone in order to take the Hearing Aid exam. The test takes five minutes to complete, and the findings include an audiogram that shows your hearing capacity as well as specifics on the hearing loss in each ear independently. Apple will maintain the security of the data in the Health app, which allows you to share it with physicians and clinics.

Apple will adjust the AirPods Pro 2's sound levels based on these findings, improving your listening experience. As previously mentioned, the AirPods Pro 2 model is the only one that can be used to take the test and use the hearing aid feature. Additionally, you must own an iPad or iPhone running iOS 18 or iPadOS18, which is scheduled to release early next week. Additionally, according to Apple, anyone without hearing problems shouldn't register for the service.

The cost of the AirPods Pro 2 in India is still Rs 24,900. On September 13, Apple will begin accepting pre-orders for the redesigned AirPods Pro 2 in India and many other countries. The devices will go on sale on September 20.

