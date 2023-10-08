Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Amazon sale 2023: iPhone 13 available at Rs 47,999 but with DELAYED delivery

    The price of the iPhone 13 starts at Rs 47,999 as Amazon Diwali sale has started. But, Amazon is showing delayed delivery options.  iPhone 13's colour and storage options are available, giving customers few alternatives when shopping on Amazon. Here are the details.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 8, 2023, 2:12 PM IST

    The final price of the iPhone 13 is now live as Amazon's Great Indian Festival has started for Prime members. Starting on October 8, those without the membership will be able to take advantage of the offer on Amazon. The pricing for the iPhone 13 is at its lowest point right now. During the Amazon Diwali sale, the price decreased from Rs 59,900 to Rs 47,999, but the e-commerce site is still providing customers with the option of delayed delivery. 

    Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale now has the iPhone 13 listed with a price of Rs 47,999, with no restrictions. Although the business stated that it will sell the smartphone for Rs 45,999, it is currently going for Rs 47,999. Customers are still receiving a substantial discount, though, since Apple outlets' initial asking price is Rs 59,900. In essence, this means that a flat discount of Rs. 11,901 is being offered.

    Also Read | Amazon sale 2023: OnePlus 11 available at LOWEST price ever & get OnePlus Buds Z2 for FREE!

    Customers will be able to purchase the iPhone 13 for even less money if they use SBI bank cards. On SBI bank credit cards with an EMI option, there is a discount of Rs 3,500; on SBI bank credit cards with a discount of Rs 2,250; and on SBI bank debit cards with a discount of Rs 1,000. This will result in a slight price reduction.

    Since the performance of both phones can be compared between the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 14, this is a fantastic price. Although the iPhone 15 is a much better choice, it is still somewhat pricey. The 2023 iPhone begins at Rs 79,900 in India, but you can get it through Apple's official online shop for Rs 74,900 if you have a bank card.

    Also Read | Flipkart sale 2023: 7 Android smartphones you can buy under Rs 10,000

    First of all, not all of the iPhone 13's colour and storage options are available, giving customers few alternatives when shopping on Amazon. In some locations, the e-commerce site also provides delayed delivery. Amazon displays delivery dates ranging from October 28 to November 4 in places including Bengaluru, Lucknow, Delhi, Kolkata, and Hyderabad. The delivery dates in locations like Mumbai and Chennai indicated delivery in a few days as of the time this article was being written. 

    Also Read | Oppo Find N3 Flip to launch in India on October 12; Check out expected specs, price, colours

    Last Updated Oct 8, 2023, 2:12 PM IST
