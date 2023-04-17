Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    After iPhone 15 launch in 2023, THESE iPhones may get discontinued soon

    With the iPhone 15 series official launch is months away, Apple may scrap iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max this year. Additionally, it may stop selling iPhone 11 and iPhone 12.

    First Published Apr 17, 2023, 11:00 AM IST

    Although the official release of the iPhone 15 series is still months away, we are learning fresh details thanks to leaks virtually weekly. The next series will probably have four versions, similar to the lineup from last year: the standard iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max (or Ultra). Like every year, new iPhones will, however, result in price reductions on some older models. According to a recent article from Tom's Guide, Apple may drop at least four phones after the launch.

    Apple now has the iPhone 14 series, iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 12, and iPhone SE (2022) available for purchase. According to the latest news, following the release of the iPhone 15 series, Apple may discontinue the iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 12, and iPhone 13 mini. The iPhone 13, iPhone SE (2022), iPhone 14, and iPhone 14 Plus are the only models left.

    Since Apple employed a similar tactic after the release of the iPhone 14 series last year, the rumour appears to be generally correct. In order to increase sales of new models, the business discontinued the older Pro models. The iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 mini were also dropped.

    Apple is anticipated to introduce its first mixed-reality headset on June 5 at the forthcoming WWDC 2023 event. Apple will unveil the tablet at WWDC 2023, according to Apple analyst and Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, while the actual sale may happen at the end of the year. Gurman has also stated that one of its largest releases would take place during the forthcoming WWDC. According to reports, Apple will display new Macs equipped with its own SoCs.

    Last Updated Apr 17, 2023, 11:00 AM IST
