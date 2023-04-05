Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    5 reasons why OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G should be your new smartphone

    OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite is the latest 5G phone from the brand. The phone offers features like a 108-megapixel triple rear camera system, Snapdragon 695 chipset, 67W fast charging, and so on. Check out all details here.

    First Published Apr 5, 2023, 12:48 PM IST

    The Nord CE 3 Lite, a new Lite version smartphone for the OnePlus Nord line, debuted on the Indian market. The new Nord Lite phone has a headphone jack, enables 5G networks, and allows you increase capacity. In comparison to its forerunner, the new model has a main camera with a higher megapixel count and enables quicker charging. Additionally, Android 13 is preinstalled on it.

    Display & processor: The 6.72-inch screen on the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite features Full HD+ quality and a 120Hz frame rate. It is powered by the OxygenOS 13.1 variant of Android 13, which has less bloatware than competing companies in this market. The Snapdragon 695 processor in the phone enables use of 5G networks in India.

    Also Read | Apple to open first retail store in Mumbai soon, Check out its FIRST glimpse

    Storage: The SIM slot is hybrid, which means you can use the secondary slot to expand storage. There is only one 8GB RAM choice available, but storage can be up to 256GB. Additionally, the gadget has a headphone port for those who still favour using wired audio equipment. The phone has several enhancements and weights about 195 grammes.

    Camera: You have a new 108MP primary camera, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor at the rear. The phone has a 16MP camera on the front.

    Other details: It includes the fingerprint sensor that also doubles as a screen lock button. The fingerprint sensor and even the Face ID unlock the phone quite fast. The 5000mAh battery from OnePlus allows 67W charging, which is twice as fast as the Nord CE 2 Lite's battery did last year.

    Also Read | iPhone 14's yellow variant gets Rs 12,000 discount! Know how to grab Apple smartphone

    Price and colours: Two versions of the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite have been released. Both the 8GB + 256GB and the basic variant with 8GB + 128GB are available for Rs 19,999 and Rs 21,999, respectively. Starting on April 11, OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite will be sold on Amazon and through OnePlus India. The smartphone comes in two colour options -- Pastel Lime and Chromatic (greyish)

    Also Read | Google Pixel 7a likely to launch on May 10, may come in 5 shades & 256G variant; Check details

