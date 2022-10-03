4 things we know about the upcoming Google Pixel 7 series

Google's new-gen Pixel 7 smartphones will launch this week. The company is hosting an event on October 6, where we will see the launch of Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro alongside the Pixel smartwatch. Here's what we know about it.

Pixel smartphones have been accessible internationally for several years, with the exception of India. Google is introducing the premium Pixel 7 and 7 Pro in the nation this year, however it is unclear whether the launch would coincide with the worldwide event. Google has previously shown the design, and there isn't much of a visual difference between it and the Pixel 6 series.

Know the display and other specs: To begin with, both smartphones will maintain the broad rectangular band for the back camera module, however this year's versions appear to be more projecting. The rear will have a dual-tone glass finish, while the front will most likely have a hole-punch design. According to leaks, the Pixel 7 will be more compact than the Pixel 6, but the Pro variant would have the same screen size. If this is correct, the Pixel 7 Pro will have a 6.7-inch 120Hz display, while the ordinary version would have a 6.3-inch screen with a 90Hz refresh rate.

What's under the hood?: Google has been utilising its own Tensor chipsets for Pixel phones since last year, so don't anticipate Qualcomm or MediaTek CPUs. This year, the Pixel 7 series will likely have a new-generation Tensor 2 chipset combined with the newest LPDDR5 RAM technology and UFS 3.1 storage. The Pixel 7 series will arrive with the Android 13 operating system out of the box. There is no information about the battery, although the new versions are rumoured to have bigger batteries with fast charging capability.

Camera sensor: According to reports, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will have the identical 50-megapixel Isocell GN1 primary rear camera sensors. It might be powered by a 12-megapixel Sony IMX381 ultrawide sensor, similar to the Pixel 6 range. The Pixel 7 Pro is reported to contain an additional sensor, perhaps the 48-megapixel Samsung GM1 telephoto sensor. We could see an 11-megapixel Samsung 3J1 sensor on the front.

Pricing of the phone: The Pixel 7 may keep the same starting price as the Pixel 6 - $599, which is around Rs 50,000, for the basic 128GB model. The Pixel 7 Pro's pricing is yet unknown.

