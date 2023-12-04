Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    3 reasons why you should be excited for OnePlus 12

    The official OnePlus teasers strongly hint that the price of the OnePlus 12 could be much higher than its predecessor, the OnePlus 11. Here are three reasons you should be excited for the upcoming smartphone.
     

    The OnePlus 12 will be available in a few days, with the China launch scheduled on December 5. The global rollout, including the announcement in India, is expected around January 23 or 24. However, the firm has already revealed numerous crucial characteristics of the forthcoming OnePlus phone. However, the teasers definitely suggest that the OnePlus 12 would be substantially more expensive than its predecessor, the OnePlus 11. 

    Chipset: 

    The company has officially announced that the OnePlus 12 will be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. As it is using Qualcomm's latest high-end offering, this chipset is poised to drive all flagship phones in 2024. Given that many smartphone brands opt for top-tier chips in their ultra-premium devices, the integration of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, along with other high-end components, is expected to contribute to a potential increase in the price of the OnePlus 12.

     

    Wireless charging:

    Wireless charging capabilities in the OnePlus 12 has been confirmed, although it will most likely come at a significant expense. It's worth mentioning that this feature was supposedly left out of the OnePlus Open in order to keep prices competitive. Wireless charging was first introduced by OnePlus with the OnePlus 8 Pro, but the OnePlus 11 diverged from this pattern, attracting criticism from critics. While the OnePlus 11 was saved by its cheaper price, the OnePlus Open did not benefit from the same advantage. The return of wireless charging in the OnePlus 12 is a welcome addition, but it raises questions about the possible impact on total price.

    Amazing camera: 

    According to newly leaked OnePlus information, the next OnePlus 12 will use the same camera system as the OnePlus Open, the brand's most costly phone to date. In India, it costs Rs 1,39,999. The firm is also emphasising the improved photography capabilities of its forthcoming flagship, implying that these advancements in camera technology would most likely contribute to the predicted price hike for the OnePlus 12.

    Companies like Samsung, Google, and Apple have consistently raised the prices of their flagship smartphones to deliver enhanced features and superior performance.

