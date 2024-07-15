Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav, fresh from the T20 World Cup victory, predicted Spain's 2-1 triumph over England at the Euro 2024 final in Berlin's Olympiastadion stadium. His bold forecast set the tone, with Spain's Mikel Oyarzabal sealing victory with a decisive goal in the 86th minute, cementing Spain's flawless tournament record.

    Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav, fresh from the T20 World Cup victory, caused a stir at the Euro 2024 final in Berlin's Olympiastadion stadium. During a live broadcast, he boldly predicted Spain's triumph over England, foreseeing a 2-1 victory that resonated with football fans worldwide.

    Yadav's forecast, delivered with conviction, appeared to set the tone for the thrilling match ahead. "Spain has been exceptional throughout the tournament," he remarked, hinting at their consistent form. "If they maintain their level of play, I believe they can overcome England," he added optimistically.

    The highly anticipated final saw Spain dominating possession in the first half, with England managing a solitary shot on target. However, it was Spain who broke the deadlock early in the second half, showcasing their prowess in a tense encounter.

    The decisive moment came in the 86th minute when Spain's Mikel Oyarzabal, substituting into the game, secured victory with a well-executed goal during a swift counter-attack. This crucial strike not only sealed Spain's victory but also solidified their flawless record throughout the tournament, having won all seven matches they contested.

    Reflecting on the match and his accurate prediction, Yadav's words reverberated among football enthusiasts, capturing the essence of sports unpredictability and the thrill of witnessing a prophetic moment unfold on the grand stage of the Euro 2024 final.

