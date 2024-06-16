Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Football Transfer rumours: Manchester United prepare £228m Bid; Salah set for fresh Saudi Arabia approach

    Manchester United are plotting a massive £228 million bid for Benfica's Joao Neves, Antonio Silva, and Fredrik Aursnes, while Al Ittihad is preparing another significant offer for Liverpool's Mohamed Salah. Meanwhile, Juventus leads the race for Jadon Sancho, and Chelsea edges closer to signing Michael Olise.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 16, 2024, 3:22 PM IST

    Discover all the rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours, and gossip circulating around the world:

    Manchester United are gearing up for an audacious attempt to sign Benfica's promising trio Joao Neves, Antonio Silva, and Fredrik Aursnes. The combined deal is expected to be worth a staggering £228 million, according to reports from Correio da Manha in Portugal. This move underscores United's intent to strengthen their squad with top talent as they look to compete on multiple fronts next season.

    PSG's Interest in Joao Neves

    Meanwhile, Joao Neves has also caught the eye of Paris Saint-Germain's manager, Luis Enrique. However, the Ligue 1 giants face a significant hurdle with Benfica's asking price for Neves set at over €100 million (£85 million), as per RMC Sport in France.

    Sancho on Juventus' Radar

    Juventus have reportedly moved ahead of Borussia Dortmund in the race to sign Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho. Football Insider suggests that the Italian club is keen to bring the English winger to Turin after a challenging spell at Old Trafford.

    Arsenal Cool Interest in Ivan Toney

    Arsenal have decided not to pursue a move for Brentford striker Ivan Toney. According to Team News and Ticks, the Gunners were unimpressed with Toney's personality during a recent meeting, leading them to abandon their interest in the England international.

    Barcelona Reject Newcastle's Bid for Ferran Torres

    Barcelona quickly dismissed a €15 million (£13 million) bid from Newcastle United for winger Ferran Torres. SPORT in Spain reports that Barcelona values the 24-year-old much higher and have no intention of letting him go for such a fee.

    AC Milan Eye Chelsea's Armando Broja

    Scouts from AC Milan were present to watch Chelsea striker Armando Broja in action for Albania against Italy. Sky Sports Italy reveals that the Rossoneri are considering a summer move for the 22-year-old, who has shown promise at Stamford Bridge.

    Chelsea Close in on Michael Olise

    Michael Olise has agreed on personal terms with Chelsea, and the Blues are in advanced talks with Crystal Palace over a deal worth more than £60 million. Olise's potential move to Stamford Bridge could be a significant boost for Chelsea's attacking options.

    Al Ittihad's Renewed Interest in Mohamed Salah

    Saudi Pro League side Al Ittihad are prepared to make another substantial bid to sign Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah this summer. TEAMtalk reports that Al Ittihad are also considering Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min and Juventus' Federico Chiesa as alternatives if they fail to land Salah.

    Liverpool's Goalkeeper Search

    Liverpool have seen a £21 million bid for Monza goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio rejected, as the shot-stopper is already committed to joining Juventus, according to Tuttosport in Italy.

    Premier League Clubs Target Leny Yoro

    Lille turned down a £42 million offer from an unnamed Premier League club for centre-back Leny Yoro. Both Liverpool and Manchester United are interested in the 18-year-old, but Express notes that Yoro is keen on a move to Real Madrid.

    Valencia's Offer for Mason Greenwood

    Valencia has made a £25 million offer to sign Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood. The young forward, who had a successful loan spell with Getafe, is reportedly keen to continue his career in Spain, according to Mirror.

    Manchester City's Contract Proposal for Pep Guardiola

    Manchester City are ready to offer manager Pep Guardiola a substantial pay rise, potentially increasing his annual salary to £20 million, in a bid to secure his long-term commitment to the club, as per Mirror.

    As the transfer window heats up, these rumours and potential deals highlight the dynamic and ever-changing landscape of football, with clubs across Europe looking to bolster their squads for the upcoming season.

    Also Read: Euro 2024: Spain beat Croatia 3-0 - Match highlights, summary & more

    Last Updated Jun 16, 2024, 3:46 PM IST
