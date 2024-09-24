Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Real Madrid vs Alaves: La Liga 2024-25 match preview, probable lineups and live streaming

    Real Madrid are heading into the match on the back of a dominant 4-1 victory over Espanyol, while Alaves edged past Sevilla 2-1 last time out. 

    football Real Madrid vs Alaves: La Liga 2024-25 match preview, probable lineups and live streaming scr
    Author
    Sreejith CR
    First Published Sep 24, 2024, 5:45 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 24, 2024, 5:45 PM IST

    Real Madrid will be aiming to secure fifth consecutive win in all competitions when they play host to Alaves in a La Liga fixture at Bernabeu  on Tuesday night (local time). Los Blancos are heading into the match on the back of a dominant 4-1 victory over Espanyol, while the visitors edged past Sevilla 2-1 last time out. 

    Also read:  La Liga 2024-25: Vallery Fernandez strikes late as Mallorca beat Real Betis 2-1

    Real Madrid secured all three points against Espanyol thanks to one goal each from Dani Carvajal, Rodrygo, Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe. It was Los Blancos' fourth win in La Liga from six games. Carlo Ancelotti's side are currently occupying second spot in the Spanish top flight standings, having collected 14 points from six games, four adrift of leaders Barcelona. 

    Kylian Mbappe, who joined Real Madrid from Paris-Saint Germain this summer, is slowly getting acclimatised to Spanish football, having scored four goals from six league games so far. It should not be too long until the 25-year-old French superstar hit top form. 

    Alaves, on the other hand, have made a positive start to the 2024-25 La Liga season, recording three wins, one draw and two defeats so far. El Gloriso secured their third win of the campaign against Sevilla last weekend courtesy of one goal each from Carlos Vicente and Carlos Martin. The victory helped Luis Garcia's side to move to seventh position in the league table, with 10 points to their name. 

    Alaves, who returned to La Liga last season, secured an impressive tenth place finish in the 2023-24 season. Luis Garcia's side have started the 2024-25 season brightly and don't be surprised if they challenge for European places this time around. 

    Probable Lineups

    Real Madrid probable starting lineup: Courtois, Vazquez, Militao, Rudiger, Mendy, Modric, Tchouameni, Valverde, Endrick, Mbappe, Vinicius

    Alaves probable starting lineup: Sivera, Tenaglia, Abqar, Sedlar, M Sanchez, Jordan, Guevara, Vicente, Stoichkov, Martin, T Martinez

    Real Madrid vs Alaves schedule and fixture

    The 2024-25 La Liga fixture between Real Madrid and Alaves will take place at Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday at 12:30 AM IST. 

    Real Madrid vs Alaves live streaming details

    Football fans in India live stream the La Liga game between Real Madrid and Alaves via GXR World. 

    Also read:  Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann shocked by Ter Stegen's injury

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Lionel Messi to not retire at Inter Miami, could return to former club after end of contract: Reports dmn

    Lionel Messi to not retire at Inter Miami, could return to former club after end of contract: Reports

    football Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann shocked by Marc-AndreTer Stegen's injury scr

    Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann shocked by Ter Stegen's injury

    football Barcelona goalkeeper Ter Stegen undergoes successful knee surgery scr

    Barcelona goalkeeper Ter Stegen undergoes successful knee surgery

    football Rodri injury: Manchester City midfielder ruled out for rest of season-reports scr

    Rodri injury: Manchester City midfielder ruled out for rest of season-reports

    football La Liga 2024-25: Vallery Fernandez strikes late as Mallorca beat Real Betis 2-1 scr

    La Liga 2024-25: Vallery Fernandez strikes late as Mallorca beat Real Betis 2-1

    Recent Stories

    Lionel Messi to not retire at Inter Miami, could return to former club after end of contract: Reports dmn

    Lionel Messi to not retire at Inter Miami, could return to former club after end of contract: Reports

    Understanding SIP: 7 Investment mistakes you should never make NTI

    Understanding SIP: 7 Investment mistakes you should never make

    Effective tips and tricks for removing stains from kids school uniforms vkp

    Effective tips and tricks for removing stains from kids' school uniforms

    Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls 2024: 2 killed, one injured in poll duty vehicle accident in Reasi district AJR

    J&K Assembly polls 2024: 2 killed, one injured in poll duty vehicle accident in Reasi district

    Best ways to cook Spinach for maximizing its nutritional benefits vkp

    Best ways to cook Spinach for maximizing its nutritional benefits

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon