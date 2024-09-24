Real Madrid vs Alaves: La Liga 2024-25 match preview, probable lineups and live streaming

Real Madrid are heading into the match on the back of a dominant 4-1 victory over Espanyol, while Alaves edged past Sevilla 2-1 last time out.

Real Madrid will be aiming to secure fifth consecutive win in all competitions when they play host to Alaves in a La Liga fixture at Bernabeu on Tuesday night (local time). Los Blancos are heading into the match on the back of a dominant 4-1 victory over Espanyol, while the visitors edged past Sevilla 2-1 last time out.

Real Madrid secured all three points against Espanyol thanks to one goal each from Dani Carvajal, Rodrygo, Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe. It was Los Blancos' fourth win in La Liga from six games. Carlo Ancelotti's side are currently occupying second spot in the Spanish top flight standings, having collected 14 points from six games, four adrift of leaders Barcelona.

Kylian Mbappe, who joined Real Madrid from Paris-Saint Germain this summer, is slowly getting acclimatised to Spanish football, having scored four goals from six league games so far. It should not be too long until the 25-year-old French superstar hit top form.

Alaves, on the other hand, have made a positive start to the 2024-25 La Liga season, recording three wins, one draw and two defeats so far. El Gloriso secured their third win of the campaign against Sevilla last weekend courtesy of one goal each from Carlos Vicente and Carlos Martin. The victory helped Luis Garcia's side to move to seventh position in the league table, with 10 points to their name.

Alaves, who returned to La Liga last season, secured an impressive tenth place finish in the 2023-24 season. Luis Garcia's side have started the 2024-25 season brightly and don't be surprised if they challenge for European places this time around.

Probable Lineups

Real Madrid probable starting lineup: Courtois, Vazquez, Militao, Rudiger, Mendy, Modric, Tchouameni, Valverde, Endrick, Mbappe, Vinicius

Alaves probable starting lineup: Sivera, Tenaglia, Abqar, Sedlar, M Sanchez, Jordan, Guevara, Vicente, Stoichkov, Martin, T Martinez

Real Madrid vs Alaves schedule and fixture

The 2024-25 La Liga fixture between Real Madrid and Alaves will take place at Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday at 12:30 AM IST.

Real Madrid vs Alaves live streaming details

Football fans in India live stream the La Liga game between Real Madrid and Alaves via GXR World.

