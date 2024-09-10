Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mexico vs Canada: International friendly live streaming and probable lineups

    Both sides are heading into the match on the back of victories in their last outings on Saturday (local time). El Tri trashed New Zealand 3-0, while the Canucks got the better of hosts USA 2-1. 

    First Published Sep 10, 2024, 6:46 PM IST

    Mexico and Canada will go head-to-head in a friendly fixture at AT & T Stadium in Texas on Tuesday (local time). Both sides are heading into the match on the back of victories in their last outings on Saturday (local time). El Tri trashed New Zealand 3-0, while the Canucks got the better of hosts USA 2-1. 

    Mexico produced a dominant performance against New Zealand to end their two-match winless run. Orbelin Pineda drew the first blood inside the opening five minutes before second-half efforts from Cesar Hueta and Luis Romo completed the drubbing in California. Meanwhile, Javier Aguirre's side restricted the All Whites to zero shots on target. 

    Canada, on the other hand, have been one of the most improved sides in North America in the last year or so. The Canucks reached the semis of 2024 Copa America and secured their first ever victory over arch rivals Americans in over 65 years last week. 

    Jesse Marsch's side scored both their goals through USA's defensive errors at Children's Mercy Park. Jacob Shaffelburg and Jonathan David netted in either half, while the Yanks pulled one back through Lucas De La Torre. Canada are now undefeated in their last five matches played on the American soil.

    Probable Lineups

    Mexico probable starting lineup: Rangel, Reyes, Montes, Vasquez, Gallardo, Romo, Lira, Flores, Pineda, Vega, Gimenez

    Canada probable starting lineup: St. Clair, Johnston, Bombito, Waterman, Davies, Laryea, Eustaquio, Millar, Shaffelburg, David, Oluwaseyi

    Mexico vs Canada schedule and fixture  

    The international friendly between Mexico and Canada will take place at AT&T Stadium in California on Wednesday at 6:30 AM IST. 

    Mexico vs Canada live streaming details

    Football fans in Canada can watch the match on fuboTV Canada and OneSoccer. Meanwhile, those in Mexico can catch the live action via TUDN En Vivo, ViX, TUDN,Azteca Deportes En Vivo, Canal 5 Televisa and Azteca 7

