FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC: ISL match preview, probable lineups and live streaming details

Manolo Marquez, who took charge of FC Goa in June 2023, had an impressive debut season at Fatorda, guiding the Gaurs to a third place finish in the ISL standings. Jamshedpur FC, on the other hand, finished 11th in the table last term.

FC Goa will play host to Jamshedpur FC in their opening match of the 2024-25 Indian Super League season at Fatorda Stadium on Tuesday. The hosts are heading into the match on the back of successfully defending the Bhausaheb Bandodkar Memorial Trophy. Jamshedpur, on the other hand, didn't have a great pre-season, getting eliminated in the group stages of the Durand Cup.

Manolo Marquez, who took charge of FC Goa in June 2023, had an impressive debut season at Fatorda, guiding the Gaurs to a third place finish in the ISL standings. FCG defeated Chennaiyin FC 2-1 in the playoffs, but lost 5-2 to eventual champions Mumbai City FC in the two-legged semifinal clash.

FC Goa have bolstered their squad by brining in Armando Sadiku from Mohun Bagan Super Giant. The Albanian striker scored 11 goals across all competitions for the Kolkata outfit last season. Meanwhile seasoned goalkeeper Laxmikant Kattimani has reunited with his home-town club and Marquez. The 35-year-old played five seasons for the Gaurs before switching to Hyderabad FC FC in 2019 and went on to lift the 2021-22 ISL trophy, under the stewardship of Marquez.

Jamshedpur, on the other hand, had a disastrous 2023-24 ISL season, having finished the at the 11th spot in the 12-team table. The 2021-22 ISL Shield winners would be hoping to return to glory days under the guidance Khalid Jamil, who is the only Indian head coach in the India top flight.

Playmaker Javi Hernandez, who has been bought in from Bengaluru FC, will be a key player in the attacking third. The Spanish playmaker is likely to be deployed behind striker Javier Siverio, who joined the Men of Steel from East Bengal FC this summer.

Probable Lineups

FC Goa probable starting lineup: Kattimani, Seriton, Nim Dorjee, Odei, Sangwan, Borja, Borges, Boris, Yasir, Drazic, Sadiku

Jamshedpur FC probable starting lineup: Gomes, Mehta, Eze, Pratik, Uvais, Mobashir, Tachikawa, Sanan, Javi Hernandez, Imran, Siverio

FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC ISL live streaming details

The 2024-25 Indian Super League match between FC Goa and Jamshedpur FC will kickoff at 7:30 PM IST on Tuesday (September 17) and it be televised live on the Sports 18 network in India. Meanwhile, football fans in India can also live stream the game through Jio Cinema.

