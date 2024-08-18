Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Durand Cup 2024: Quarterfinal fixtures rescheduled due to potential security issues in Kolkata

    The Kolkata derby which was slated to be held in the West Bengal capital on Sunday was abandoned after state police raised concerns about potential security issues. Now, the quarterfinal matches of Durand Cup 2024, involving Mohun Bagan and East Bengal, will be held in Shillong and Jamshedpur. 

    Sreejith CR
    First Published Aug 18, 2024, 6:04 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 18, 2024, 6:04 PM IST

    In the wake of the ongoing protests in Kolkata following the rape of a medical student at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, the Durand Cup 2024 quarterfinal matches have been rescheduled. The Kolkata derby which was slated to be held in the West Bengal capital on Sunday was abandoned after state police raised concerns about potential security issues. 

    Also read: Durand Cup 2024: East Bengal sneak through to quarterfinals after FC Goa and Shillong Lajong share points

    The two Kolkata-based teams, Mohun Bagan and East Bengal, shared the points and both sides progressed to the quarterfinals of the 133rd edition of the tournament. The Mariners advanced to the knockout round as Group A-winners while the Torch Bearers qualified as one of the two best second-placed clubs, along with Punjab FC, considering the six groups. 

    The final group match between FC Goa and Shillong Lajong ended in a 1-1 draw at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Saturday. Both teams finished with seven points from three games, but the team from Meghalaya secured top spot in Group F thanks to better goal-difference. Meanwhile, the likes of Bengaluru FC, Kerala Blasters FC, North East United FC and Indian Army FT were the other group winners. 

    Durand Cup organisers have made the decision to relocate certain quarterfinal matches, including those involving Mohun Bagan and East Bengal, from Kolkata to Shillong and Jamshedpur. The decision was made after consulting with all relevant stakeholders, including team representatives and local authorities. 

    According to mykhel, the Durand Cup Local Organizing Committee emphasized that the decision was made with the safety of players, officials and fans in mind. "The Local Organizing Committee, in consultation with the Kolkata Police, has decided to move the second quarterfinal from Kolkata to Shillong due to the current situation in the city. We understand the significance of the Kolkata Derby, but the safety and security of everyone involved in the tournament is our top priority," the statement read.

    On Wednesday (August 21), North East United FC will take on Indian Army FT in the first quarterfinal match at SAI Stadium, Kokrajhar. Later on the day, Shillong Lajong will play host to East Bengal at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Two days later, Mohun Bagan square off against Punjab FC at JRD TATA Sports Complex, Jamshedpur and  Bengaluru FC will go up against Kerala Blasters at Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata.

    Also read: Valencia vs Barcelona: Hansi Flick starts three 17-year-old's in La Liga win

