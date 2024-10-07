Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Diego Simeone happy with Atletico's defence despite conceding late equaliser against Sociedad

    Atletico Madrid were held to a 1-1 La Liga draw away to Sociedad at Anoeta on Sunday (local time). Julian Alvarez's early opener was canceled out by Luka Sucic's late screamer. 

    football Diego Simeone happy with Atletico Madrid's defence despite conceding late equaliser against Real Sociedad scr
    Author
    Sreejith CR
    First Published Oct 7, 2024, 5:16 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 7, 2024, 5:16 PM IST

    Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone applauded his team's defensive performance despite conceding a later equaliser against Real Sociedad on Sunday (local time). Los Colchoneros were held to a 1-1 La Liga draw away to the Basque outfit at Anoeta. 

    

    Atletico took the lead through Julian Alavrez's fine finish inside the opening 53 seconds. The visiting defence did a solid job to held on  to the lead for 84 minutes before Luka Sucic leveled the score with a stunning long-range effort. 

    Los Colchoneros' defence is still league's most consistent with five goals conceded, but they suffered a humiliating 4-0 thrashing away to Benfica in the Champions League on Wednesday (local time). 

    "The team found the goal and defended very well it was a collective effort," Diego Simeone told press conference.

    "We need to have some counter-attacks with the pace we had and do it better than we did, which is also a credit to the opponent. I'll stick to the positive things about the defence and we'll continue in the same search- improve the transitions. There are players who know how to do it."

    Although Real Sociedad created good number of attacking chances, Atletico's defence led by goalkeeper Jan Oblak, stood firm, until Sucic produced a moment of magic. The Croatian midfielder unleashed a stunning left-footed strike from well outside the box, which sailed over Oblak and into the top corner. 

    Sociedad deserved the equalsier as they recorded seven shots on target compared to just effort on target by the visitors in the entire ninety minutes of play. 

    "I don't think (their goal) was a lack of our concentration, it was a great goal from 35 metres," Simeone said. 

    "There was a loss of ball, but they hit us from almost 40 metres and he scored a great goal. We have to improve all the small details, but you can lose a ball because it's part of the game. We have to congratulate him for the great goal he scored."

    Atletico head into the international break third in the La Liga table, having collected 17 points from eight matches. Simeone's men are unbeaten in the league with four wins and as many draws.

    

