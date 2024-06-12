Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Euro 2024: Cristiano Ronaldo lauds 'great team win' after brace in Portugal's win over Ireland in warm-up

    Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice as Portugal secured a comfortable 3-0 victory over the Republic of Ireland in their final Euro 2024 warm-up match. Joao Felix also found the net, boosting Roberto Martinez's side's confidence ahead of the tournament in Germany.

    Euro 2024: Cristiano Ronaldo lauds 'great team win' after brace in Portugal's win over Ireland in warm-up osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 12, 2024, 4:02 PM IST

    Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice as Portugal defeated the Republic of Ireland 3-0 on Tuesday in their last Euro 2024 warm-up match. Joao Felix also scored, helping Roberto Martinez's team recover from last week's defeat to Croatia and gain confidence for the upcoming tournament in Germany. Ronaldo, 39, who was on the bench during the Croatia match, started against Ireland in Aveiro. He came close to scoring in the first half before dominating the second half. Veteran defender Pepe, 41, set to become the oldest player to play at the Euros, also started.

    Portugal, the Euro 2016 champions, qualified with a perfect record, though recent performances had raised some doubts.

    "The Portuguese expect a lot from Portugal; there's no margin for error. They always want Portugal to win because of the talent we have," said Ronaldo. "We have to stay grounded but dream of the Euros."

    Ronaldo will be appearing in a record sixth edition of the tournament, having first played in 2004.

    "Thinking back to 2004, my pride and passion remain the same," said Ronaldo. "Playing for the Portuguese national team is unparalleled. For the Euros, we must stay positive. This team has talent, but hard work is essential."

    Felix opened the scoring with a well-placed finish after a short corner in the 18th minute. Ronaldo nearly added a second, but his deflected free-kick hit the post. He then appealed for a penalty and shot straight at Caoimhin Kelleher towards the end of the first half.

    Ronaldo eventually scored soon after the break with a superb effort curled into the top corner. He added another goal shortly after, set up by Diogo Jota. This marked Ronaldo's record-extending 130th international goal. He nearly completed his hat-trick with a shot that went inches wide as Ireland, under interim coach John O'Shea, began to tire, though Portugal couldn't add to their lead.

    "The game against Croatia humbled us, and today we did a great job. We have full confidence heading to Germany," said Felix.

    Euro 2024 starts on Friday, with Portugal facing the Czech Republic on June 18, followed by matches against Turkey and Georgia in Group F.

    Also Read: Qatar vs India FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Live streaming, match time, where to watch and more

    Last Updated Jun 12, 2024, 4:21 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Qatar vs India FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Live streaming, match time, where to watch and more osf

    Qatar vs India FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Live streaming, match time, where to watch and more

    Euro 2024: Poland Captain Robert Lewandowski to miss opening game due to injury osf

    Euro 2024: Poland Captain Robert Lewandowski to miss opening game due to injury

    Vinicius Junior hails historic court decision against racist football fans osf

    Vinicius Junior hails historic court decision against racist football fans

    Lionel Messi declares Real Madrid as the best team in the world osf

    Lionel Messi declares Real Madrid as the best team in the world

    Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. stuns fans with remarkable growth in family vacation photos osf

    Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. stuns fans with remarkable physical growth in family vacation photos

    Recent Stories

    Mahatma Gandhi's bust in Italy vandalised by pro-Khalistani elements; MEA responds sharply (WATCH) gcw

    Mahatma Gandhi's bust in Italy vandalised by pro-Khalistani elements; MEA responds sharply (WATCH)

    BEDI: The Name You Know. The Story You Don't: Biopic to be made on India's first woman IPS officer Kiran Bedi RKK

    BEDI: The Name You Know. The Story You Don't: Biopic to be made on India's first woman IPS officer Kiran Bedi

    Times Higher Education Impact Rankings 2024: PM Modi's efforts applauded as India most-represented nation snt

    Times Higher Education Impact Rankings 2024: PM Modi's efforts applauded as India most-represented nation

    IPL business value surges to Rs 135,000 crore, brand value hits Rs 28,000 crore; CSK tops franchise rankings snt

    IPL business value surges to Rs 135,000 crore, brand value hits Rs 28,000 crore; CSK tops franchise rankings

    T20 World Cup 2024: Impact of USA potentially upsetting India and Group A 'Super 8' qualification scenarios osf

    T20 World Cup 2024: Impact of USA potentially upsetting India and Group A 'Super 8' qualification scenarios

    Recent Videos

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon