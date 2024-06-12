Euro 2024: Cristiano Ronaldo lauds 'great team win' after brace in Portugal's win over Ireland in warm-up

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice as Portugal secured a comfortable 3-0 victory over the Republic of Ireland in their final Euro 2024 warm-up match. Joao Felix also found the net, boosting Roberto Martinez's side's confidence ahead of the tournament in Germany.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice as Portugal defeated the Republic of Ireland 3-0 on Tuesday in their last Euro 2024 warm-up match. Joao Felix also scored, helping Roberto Martinez's team recover from last week's defeat to Croatia and gain confidence for the upcoming tournament in Germany. Ronaldo, 39, who was on the bench during the Croatia match, started against Ireland in Aveiro. He came close to scoring in the first half before dominating the second half. Veteran defender Pepe, 41, set to become the oldest player to play at the Euros, also started.

Portugal, the Euro 2016 champions, qualified with a perfect record, though recent performances had raised some doubts.

"The Portuguese expect a lot from Portugal; there's no margin for error. They always want Portugal to win because of the talent we have," said Ronaldo. "We have to stay grounded but dream of the Euros."

Ronaldo will be appearing in a record sixth edition of the tournament, having first played in 2004.

"Thinking back to 2004, my pride and passion remain the same," said Ronaldo. "Playing for the Portuguese national team is unparalleled. For the Euros, we must stay positive. This team has talent, but hard work is essential."

Felix opened the scoring with a well-placed finish after a short corner in the 18th minute. Ronaldo nearly added a second, but his deflected free-kick hit the post. He then appealed for a penalty and shot straight at Caoimhin Kelleher towards the end of the first half.

Ronaldo eventually scored soon after the break with a superb effort curled into the top corner. He added another goal shortly after, set up by Diogo Jota. This marked Ronaldo's record-extending 130th international goal. He nearly completed his hat-trick with a shot that went inches wide as Ireland, under interim coach John O'Shea, began to tire, though Portugal couldn't add to their lead.

"The game against Croatia humbled us, and today we did a great job. We have full confidence heading to Germany," said Felix.

Euro 2024 starts on Friday, with Portugal facing the Czech Republic on June 18, followed by matches against Turkey and Georgia in Group F.

