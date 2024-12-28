Cristiano Ronaldo's 'you never know' comment fuels speculation over shock move to Manchester City

Cristiano Ronaldo hints at joining Manchester City in January, sparking excitement among City fans and skepticism from Manchester United supporters, despite his history with United.

In a transfer that could break the internet, Cristiano Ronaldo has hinted at a possible return to Manchester, but this time to join Manchester City. The 39-year-old football legend, who has been plying his trade in Saudi Arabia for the past two years, made the comments at the Globe Soccer Awards on Friday.

Also Read: "Many, many weeks": Mikel Arteta confirms Bukayo Saka's surgery, reveals Arsenal winger’s recovery timeline

Ronaldo's response to a question about potentially joining City in January was telling. When asked if he would give City a "helping hand," he coyly replied, "You never know what is going to happen." The presenter pressed him for a clearer answer, saying "that's not a no!", prompting Ronaldo to laugh and decline to elaborate further.

This development comes as a surprise, given Ronaldo's history with Manchester United. He was close to joining City in 2021 before making a dramatic return to Old Trafford, which ultimately ended in his departure to Saudi Arabia.

City's struggles in the Premier League have been well-documented, and Ronaldo's comments suggest that he may be willing to help the team regain its footing. When asked about City's chances of turning their season around, Ronaldo expressed confidence in the team's ability to bounce back.

"Teams have moments," he said. "Difficult times, good times... City are passing through a difficult moment, but I'm 100% sure they will be back." Ronaldo also praised City manager Pep Guardiola, saying, "He's a very smart coach. He knows where the problem is coming from. They will be there like always."

While Ronaldo's comments have sparked excitement among City fans, they are likely to be met with skepticism by Manchester United supporters, who may view his potential move to City as a betrayal.

Also Read: "No idea": Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim makes shocking admission after defeat against Wolves

Latest Videos