Cristiano Ronaldo's 'you never know' comment fuels speculation over shock move to Manchester City

Cristiano Ronaldo hints at joining Manchester City in January, sparking excitement among City fans and skepticism from Manchester United supporters, despite his history with United.

Cristiano Ronaldo's 'you never know' comment fuels speculation over shock move to Manchester City dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Dec 28, 2024, 5:25 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 28, 2024, 5:25 PM IST

In a transfer that could break the internet, Cristiano Ronaldo has hinted at a possible return to Manchester, but this time to join Manchester City. The 39-year-old football legend, who has been plying his trade in Saudi Arabia for the past two years, made the comments at the Globe Soccer Awards on Friday.

Also Read: "Many, many weeks": Mikel Arteta confirms Bukayo Saka's surgery, reveals Arsenal winger’s recovery timeline

Ronaldo's response to a question about potentially joining City in January was telling. When asked if he would give City a "helping hand," he coyly replied, "You never know what is going to happen." The presenter pressed him for a clearer answer, saying "that's not a no!", prompting Ronaldo to laugh and decline to elaborate further.

This development comes as a surprise, given Ronaldo's history with Manchester United. He was close to joining City in 2021 before making a dramatic return to Old Trafford, which ultimately ended in his departure to Saudi Arabia.

City's struggles in the Premier League have been well-documented, and Ronaldo's comments suggest that he may be willing to help the team regain its footing. When asked about City's chances of turning their season around, Ronaldo expressed confidence in the team's ability to bounce back.

"Teams have moments," he said. "Difficult times, good times... City are passing through a difficult moment, but I'm 100% sure they will be back." Ronaldo also praised City manager Pep Guardiola, saying, "He's a very smart coach. He knows where the problem is coming from. They will be there like always."

While Ronaldo's comments have sparked excitement among City fans, they are likely to be met with skepticism by Manchester United supporters, who may view his potential move to City as a betrayal. 

Also Read: "No idea": Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim makes shocking admission after defeat against Wolves

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Many, many weeks: Mikel Arteta confirms Bukayo Sakas surgery, reveals Arsenal wingers recovery timeline dmn

"Many, many weeks": Mikel Arteta confirms Bukayo Saka's surgery, reveals Arsenal winger’s recovery timeline

"No idea": Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim makes shocking admission after defeat against Wolves dmn

"No idea": Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim makes shocking admission after defeat against Wolves

Cristiano Ronaldo takes shot at 'Messi better' jibe in playful moment with MrBeast (WATCH) dmn

Cristiano Ronaldo takes shot at 'Messi better' jibe in playful moment with MrBeast (WATCH)

Hansi Flick approves potential swap deal between Ansu Fati and Marcus Rashford dmn

Hansi Flick approves potential swap deal between Ansu Fati and Marcus Rashford

Kylian Mbappe opens up about rock bottom moment fueling his improvement at Real Madrid dmn

Kylian Mbappe opens up about ‘rock bottom’ moment fueling his improvement at Real Madrid

Recent Stories

Double your wealth: Invest Rs 10,000 monthly in THIS high-return mutual fund AJR

Double your wealth: Invest Rs 10,000 monthly in THIS high-return mutual fund

'Kill Modi politics': Khalistani supporters rally outside US State Dept during Jaishankar's visit (WATCH) shk

'Kill Modi politics': Khalistani supporters rally outside US State Dept amid Jaishankar's visit (WATCH)

Vastu 2025: 5 tip to choose bedroom colour for love life, positivity ATG

Vastu 2025: 5 tip to choose bedroom colour for love life, positivity

Vastu 2025: 5 tip to choose bedroom colour for love life, positivity ATG

Vastu 2025: 5 tip to choose bedroom colour for love life, positivity

KN Renuka Pujar becomes first transgender woman to be appointed guest lecturer at Karnataka university shk

KN Renuka Pujar becomes first transgender to be appointed guest lecturer at Karnataka university

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon