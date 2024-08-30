Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    White eggs vs brown eggs: Nutritional differences, health benefits, which is better

    Which is healthier: white eggs or brown eggs? Learn if brown eggs are truly more nutritious or if it's just a myth.

    White eggs vs brown eggs: Nutritional differences, health benefits, which is better RTM
    Author
    Roshni Tamta
    First Published Aug 30, 2024, 2:48 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 30, 2024, 2:48 PM IST

    Health Desk. You must have heard the saying in your childhood, Sunday or Monday, eat eggs every day! Eggs provide protein to the body as well as fulfill the deficiency of other minerals. By the way, most people consume white eggs, although people must have seen them eating brown eggs i.e. country eggs. Do you know which is more powerful in white-brown eggs? Which of these is beneficial for health. If you don't know, then today we will know which one is better to consume.

    Two types of eggs available in the market

    Often brown and white eggs are sold in the market. By the way, there is not much difference between the two. However, people consider country eggs to be more powerful. White-brown eggs may differ in color, but the quality of both remains the same. Country eggs are more expensive than white ones. At the same time, the quality of eggs may vary according to the breed and rearing of the hen. For example, the diet of hens affects the nutrition of the eggs. If the hens are exposed to the sun and they eat a good diet, then the eggs of these hens will have more nutrients. At the same time, there may be a deficiency of nutrients in hens laying eggs in closed rooms.

    The taste of both eggs is different

    There is a difference in taste between country eggs and poultry eggs. According to media reports, country eggs are also rich in cholesterol, calories as well as protein. This is the reason why brown eggs are expensive. As far as taste is concerned, there is a slight difference in it. The color of the yellow part inside the brown egg is darker than that of the white egg and it is mostly consumed by gymgoers.

    Which egg to consume, white or brown?

    Health experts believe that people have a misconception that brown eggs are more powerful than white ones. It's not like that, both eggs contain the same nutrients. At the same time, brown eggs are expensive because the breed of hens laying these eggs is expensive. Due to which there is a difference in their diet and the cost increases.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Is constipation a warning sign of a heart attack? Discover the surprising connection RTM

    Is constipation a warning sign of a heart attack? Discover the surprising connection

    Panipuri will be banned if they contain THESE 5 harmful chemicals: Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao vkp

    Panipuri will be banned if they contain THESE 5 harmful chemicals: Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao

    After bans on Gobi and kebabs, is Karnataka government also planning restrictions on panipuri? Here's what we know vkp

    After bans on Gobi and kebabs, is Karnataka govt also planning restrictions on panipuri? Here’s what we know

    Bengaluru man files case against Swiggy for failing to deliver 'Death by chocolate' Ice cream, wins Rs 5,000 vkp

    Bengaluru man files case against Swiggy for failing to deliver 'Death by chocolate' Ice cream, wins Rs 5,000

    Karnataka government bans coloured cotton candy in state, no ban on Gobi Manchurian vkp

    Karnataka govt bans coloured cotton candy in state; Relief for Gobi Manchurian lovers, but there's a twist

    Recent Stories

    Warren Buffett turns 94: A look at his investment journey buying 3 shares to becoming billionaire gcw

    Warren Buffett turns 94: A look at his investment journey

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: All you need to know about Ganpati visarjan and why we do it RKK

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: All you need to know about Ganpati visarjan and why we do it

    Karnataka HC dismisses petitions to re-investigate Soujanya rape and murder case vkp

    BREAKING: Karnataka HC dismisses petitions to re-investigate Soujanya rape and murder case

    Munjya to IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack: 5 OTT releases this week ATG

    Munjya to IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack: 5 OTT releases this week

    No response from your end': West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee writes again to PM Modi on rape cases AJR

    'No response from your end': West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee writes again to PM Modi on rape cases

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon