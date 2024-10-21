Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Good fat vs Bad fat: How to spot the difference

    Good fat vs. bad fat: Understand the difference between brown fat, which helps burn calories, and white fat, which contributes to weight gain. Get expert tips from a fitness coach.

    Roshni Tamta
    First Published Oct 21, 2024, 3:46 PM IST

    Good Fat vs Bad Fat: Maintaining fitness has become crucial due to today's lifestyle and increasing diseases. Many of us are constantly striving to lose weight and avoid illnesses like diabetes, high blood pressure, and heart attacks. But have you ever considered that fat is not just an enemy that increases weight, but also an element essential for our bodies in many ways?

    Fitness and lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho recently explained the difference between brown fat and white fat in an Instagram post. He explained how 'good fat' and 'bad fat' affect our bodies differently and how we can use both correctly.

    What is Fat?

    Fat is a major source of energy for our bodies. However, not all fats are the same. It is mainly of two types - brown fat and white fat. Both have different roles in the body and have different effects on health.

    Difference Between Good Fat and Bad Fat

    Good fat, or brown fat, is beneficial for our body. It not only burns energy but also helps in keeping the body warm. On the other hand, bad fat, or white fat, causes problems when present in excess in the body. It stores energy and can lead to obesity when accumulated in large quantities.

    Brown Fat: The Power of 'Good Fat'

    Brown fat is called 'good fat' because it helps keep the body warm by burning calories. It is found in higher amounts in children and young people, especially around the neck and shoulders. Brown fat increases energy expenditure and helps in weight loss.

    White Fat: 'Bad Fat' and its Disadvantages

    White fat stores energy in the body. It accumulates in the abdomen, thighs, hips, and arms. While a small amount of white fat is necessary, if it becomes excessive, it can cause problems like metabolic disorders, diabetes, and high blood pressure.

    How to Burn White Fat with Brown Fat?

    According to Luke Coutinho, brown fat can help burn white fat. When brown fat is active, it burns calories and uses the stored energy of white fat in this process. Thus, increased activity of brown fat reduces white fat in the body.

    How to Activate Brown Fat?

    Activating brown fat is an effective way to reduce white fat and boost metabolism. To activate it, it is necessary to make some simple lifestyle changes and pay attention to proper diet. This increases the body's ability to burn calories and makes weight loss easier.

