Ever heard about a century egg? Lets' see how it looks and tastes

The world gets amazed by the Culinary traditions with their hidden meanings and logic, which is sacred to the locals. Globally these are celebrated, while others are met with amusement. It is not typical in the western world to eat with our hands which is common in India. Many such traditions amuse and puzzle the world. The food tradition from Thai and Lao cultures of the dark brown egg, also known as century egg, is one amongst the list. These eggs are said to be preserved for weeks or months in a particular mix of quicklime, alkaline salt, clay, ash, and other ingredients, depending on the processing method.

This distinct delicacy is a staple of Asian cuisine, frequently served as a side dish with ramen, tofu, and other sauces. Following the same, a food content creator described the texture and flavour of the eggs, and she says the egg whites are dark brown and gelatinous, while the egg yolk is dark green and creamy. Interestingly, the eggshell retains its off-white colour and does not fade, whereas the insides of the eggs do. The century eggs are fascinating, and they are surrounded by many myths about their discovery and origin find that we did not know about until recently.

It was an amusing discovery for viewers who were unfamiliar with this delicacy. The comment section was loaded with amused statements which read, "Am I the only one in these comments who didn't realise this was a thing?" another said, "So what has it been sitting there for ages?" The other one said, "I always wonder how it tastes and whether it smells because of its colour," And other comments "I wonder who came up with the idea to eat a 100-year-old egg," "Yay! I've always wondered how these taste, and now I'm not so afraid to try them!"

However, it was a common sight for the Lao, Thai, and other communities, and they explained and engaged with others who were unaware of the 100-year-old egg.

The reply with explanation read, "Just for those really wondering, century eggs don't really take centuries and aren't really a hundred years old. The process of preserving them only takes months, usually using duck eggs... but they taste 100 times better than they look" and "They're not very old. They're cured for weeks/months."

Suggestions for different ways to eat these eggs began to pour in, giving us a taste of how diverse and delicious Asian cuisine could be if you are willing to experiment a little. The ideas were in the comments were, "It's definitely the best way to eat century eggs with porridge!!" also, "You must try it with silken tofu!!! Soy sauce, vinegar, sugar, garlic, green onions, and spicy chilli oil...delicious!"

The globe is filled with many secrets, unique delicacies, and culinary traditions. Were you aware of the century egg before? If you know such traditions, do share and help discover others.



Also Read: Strawberry to avocado: 7 fruits that lower cholesterol levels in your body

Also Read: UK introduces NHS Food Scanner App, offers healthier food choices

Also Read: New Year 2022: Types of food that will get good luck for you

Also Read: Seven edibles and beverages that surprisingly aren't vegetarian; check it out