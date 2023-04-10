Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Zee Cine Awards 2023: Varun Dhawan received whopping Rs 5 crores to host and perform at show

    This is the first time an actor has ever received compensation of this amount to host an awards ceremony. Varun Dhawan performed on the songs, 'Jungle Mein Kaand' and 'Apna Bana Le' from his last movie Bhediya.

    Varun Dhawan, one of the most 'in-demand' actors in the business, has recently starred in some of the greatest blockbusters. Also, he has received recognition for his work in commercial movies such as  Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017), Judwaa 2 (201), and Sui Dhaaga (2018). One of the most prominent award ceremonies in the nation, conducted annually, is the Zee Cine Awards 2023. Celebrating the best of Bollywood and honouring the industry's talent, it is a star-studded occasion.

    The Zee Cine Awards 2023 ceremony was broadcast on 18 March. A long list of prominent Bollywood actors performed attended the show, including Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Tiger Shroff, Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Pooja Hegde, and Kiara Advani. Ayushmann Khurrana and his actor brother Aparshakti Khurrana served as the show's hosts. Varun Dhawan has, however, previously, too, received hefty compensation for hosting awards ceremonies. He also received an enormous paycheque in 2018 to host the Filmfare Awards.

    The actor performed on songs such as "Jungle Mein Kaand' and 'Apna Bana Le' from his last film 'Bhediya' (2021). He also hosted the show for a while 'and left the audience in awe after a hilarious segment with Ayushmann in which the two performed a parody of Alia Bhatt's hit song 'Kesariya' from the movie Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva (2022), to showcase the struggles Bhatt faces with actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor while raising her newborn daughter, Raha.

