Yodha: Karan Johar prepones release date, sets showdown with Vijay Sethupathi's 'Merry Christmas'

Karan Johar has made an announcement on social media regarding his upcoming film "Yodha," starring Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani, and Raashii Khanna. The release date for the movie has been moved up, and it is now set to hit theaters on December 8. This change in release date sets the stage for a box office clash between "Yodha" and Vijay Sethupathi's "Merry Christmas" once again. Initially, both films were slated for a December 15 release, but now they will go head-to-head on December 8.

