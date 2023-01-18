'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' bests Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa; Ormax's list of the most-liked Indian shows

The Ormax list of Most-Liked Shows is out, and the findings are fascinating, as non-fiction shows have given saas-bahu dramas a run for their money. The popular comedic sitcom 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah,' which has been on Indian television for the longest time, is the most popular show, ranking #1 on the list. TMKOC has kept fans riveted to their TVs because to its unusual narrative and outstanding performances by the actors.

Surprisingly, Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod's Starplus TV show 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata' Hai outperforms Anupamaa on the list of Most-Liked Shows. Yes, you read that correctly! YRKKH has taken the second slot, with Rupali Ganguly's show taking the third.

Both programmes are packed with high-voltage drama and have kept viewers enthralled. 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata' took a jump when AbhiRa were separated. Their child is presented, and the programme has become much more fascinating due to his presence. Fans are expecting for a reconciliation between Abhimanyu and Akshara.

Moving on, 'The Kapil Sharma Show' came in fourth place on the list. The celebrity talk show is a fan favourite and has been winning hearts since it returned for a new season. Bigg Boss 16, hosted by Salman Khan, is sixth on the list of Most-Liked programmes. TRPs have risen thanks to contestants such as Priyanka Chahar, Sajid Khan, Archana Gautam, MC Stan, and Tina Datta. The show is getting closer to its conclusion.

Sixth is the singing reality programme 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs,' and seventh is Indian Idol 13. Finally, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, which is doing extraordinarily well on the TRP rankings, is ranked eighth on the Ormax list.