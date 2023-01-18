Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' bests Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa; Ormax's list of the most-liked Indian shows

    Check out Ormax's list of the Most-Liked Indian Shows, which includes Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, TMKOC, and Bigg Boss 16.

    Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' bests Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa; Ormax's list of the most-liked Indian shows RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Jan 18, 2023, 10:44 AM IST

    The Ormax list of Most-Liked Shows is out, and the findings are fascinating, as non-fiction shows have given saas-bahu dramas a run for their money. The popular comedic sitcom 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah,' which has been on Indian television for the longest time, is the most popular show, ranking #1 on the list. TMKOC has kept fans riveted to their TVs because to its unusual narrative and outstanding performances by the actors.

    Surprisingly, Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod's Starplus TV show 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata' Hai outperforms Anupamaa on the list of Most-Liked Shows. Yes, you read that correctly! YRKKH has taken the second slot, with Rupali Ganguly's show taking the third.

    Also Read: Did RRR star Jr NTR indirectly address trolls he faced for his 'fake accent'?

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by StarPlus (@starplus)

    Both programmes are packed with high-voltage drama and have kept viewers enthralled. 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata' took a jump when AbhiRa were separated. Their child is presented, and the programme has become much more fascinating due to his presence. Fans are expecting for a reconciliation between Abhimanyu and Akshara.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by StarPlus (@starplus)

    Moving on, 'The Kapil Sharma Show' came in fourth place on the list. The celebrity talk show is a fan favourite and has been winning hearts since it returned for a new season. Bigg Boss 16, hosted by Salman Khan, is sixth on the list of Most-Liked programmes. TRPs have risen thanks to contestants such as Priyanka Chahar, Sajid Khan, Archana Gautam, MC Stan, and Tina Datta. The show is getting closer to its conclusion.

    Also Read: Except for Aman Gupta, all Shark Tank India judges drowning in losses, claims viral post

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

    Sixth is the singing reality programme 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs,' and seventh is Indian Idol 13. Finally, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, which is doing extraordinarily well on the TRP rankings, is ranked eighth on the Ormax list.

    Last Updated Jan 18, 2023, 10:44 AM IST
