Yashoda on OTT: Samantha Ruth Prabhu received love and praise from netizens

The OTT release of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 'Yashoda' has been eagerly awaited by her fans. The wait has brought a storm on social media, with fans pouring their love for her.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has received a lot of attention for her outstanding performance in her recent Yashoda movie. While the actress created waves with her presence in a never-before-seen action avatar, she made everyone fall in love with her all over again.

While the film was released in theatres last month in many languages worldwide, its success sparked outrage. The same successful phenomena was seen on its OTT release, which undoubtedly prompted all of her followers pour their affection on the Social media globe.

ABOUT YASHODA

Hari and Harish are in charge of the film's storyline and direction (Hari Shankar and Harish Narayan). The film's director is Sivalenka Krishna Prasad, M Sukumar's cinematographer, and the production firm is Sridevi Movies. Mani Sharma is the composer of the music. Samantha, Unni Mukundan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Divya Sripada, Kalpika Ganesh, Preethi Asrani, Sampath Raj, Priyanka Sharma, Madhurima, Shatru, and Rajiv Kumar star in 'Yashoda.'

The titular Yashoda persona is the focus of this Telugu-language film from 2022. Due to her circumstances, Yashoda volunteers to act as a surrogate. She is urged to follow a few guidelines for her mental and physical health, but due to unforeseeable events, she is forced to live in a world of uncertainty and risk her life. Yashoda has to escape the influential people, doctors, and politicians she is surrounded by.

With Yashoda now released, Samantha is set to be seen in Kushi, Shaakuntalam, Citadel and another Hollywood project next.