    'Yash 19': Yash teams up with Geetu Mohandas and three other heroines; here's what we know

    Yash teams up with filmmaker Geetu Mohandas for action thriller Yash 19, defying expectations with three leading ladies. The identity of the ladies have been tight

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 7, 2023, 11:39 AM IST

    Yash, the renowned mass hero, is set to embark on a new cinematic journey with Geetu Mohandas in their collaborative venture, Yash 19, an ambitious action thriller. Contrary to earlier reports indicating a single female lead, it has been revealed that the film will feature not one, but three leading ladies, whose identities are currently shrouded in secrecy. The entire cast for this high-octane action thriller, which casts Yash in a role with shades of grey, has already been finalized, though the names of the three leading actresses remain undisclosed.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Yash (@thenameisyash)

    Yash's unexpected choice of collaborating with Geetu Mohandas, known for her distinctive filmmaking style, has raised eyebrows, given Yash's established reputation as a mass hero. However, the actor has prioritized substance over star power, opting for a script that aligns with his cinematic vision. Over the past year, Yash has actively collaborated with Geetu on various aspects of the project, and the duo is now prepared to commence filming.

    Yash 19 promises action sequences that will redefine standards in Indian cinema. Yash has personally collaborated with Geetu to select unique and unexplored locations for the film's shoots, further enhancing the movie's visual appeal. While an exact release date is yet to be finalized, the buzz suggests that Yash 19 is slated for a 2025 release.

    Geetu Mohandas, recognized for her work in films like "Liar’s Dice" and "The Elder One," brings her distinct storytelling prowess to this project. "Liar’s Dice" achieved critical acclaim by winning six major international awards and two National Awards in India. It was also India’s official submission for the Best Foreign Film category at the 87th Academy Awards.

    In addition to Yash 19, Yash is gearing up for "KGF 3" with Hombale Films, a gangster saga that will unfold the tale of Rocky Bhai between 1978 and 1981. Currently in the scripting stage, "KGF 3" is anticipated to commence filming in 2025.

    Last Updated Dec 7, 2023, 11:42 AM IST
