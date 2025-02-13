WWE Shocker: Wrestlers Triple H saw zero value in and instantly booted out

Let's dive into the wrestlers that Triple H saw zero value in and has omitted from taking part in the ring.

WWE Shocker: Wrestlers Triple H saw zero value in and instantly booted out
Author
Vaishnav Akash
Published: Feb 13, 2025, 7:00 AM IST

WWE Shocker: Triple H has been the brain and soul of the WWE company after the shocking departure of Vince McMahon. Though the former champion has been a part of the company for many years, but it is in recent times that he has taken a significant lead role. He has a direct say in storylines, their characters, and the future of the stars as well. Let's dive into the wrestlers that Hunter saw zero value in.

Jinder Mahal

The Canadian wrestler was used as a decoy to attract Indian audiences. Vince McMahon backed him the most and also made Jinder Mahal the WWE champion. However, Triple H didn't rate the superstar, due to which Mahal has been out of the WWE contract and effectively out of the wrestling business.

Austin Theory

Who can forget the favorite wrestling child of Vince McMahon? It is no secret that the then-WWE head pushed Austin Theory, creating a pathway for him to be the face of the business. Triple H never rated the young wrestler, and the result is out for everyone to see. As soon as Triple H took a significantly active role in heading the business, Austin Theory was out of the picture.

Bobby Lashley

Bobby Lashley, in the last months of his WWE stint, was involved in the storyline of the WWE Championship. However, what transpired next is unknown to fans as the wrestler quickly shifted to AEW. Triple H also made little to no effort to convince Bobby Lashley to stay or even bring him back.

Elias

Elias was largely a heel in his time at the World Wrestling Entertainment company. He had a unique character of riling up the fans and getting reactions from them, which is good from the business end. Elias also held the humorous in-ring concerts that kept him in the headlines. However, with Triple H being the head of the company, Elias has been dumped into the corner of uncertainty.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

WWE Smackdown: Three Reasons why Charlotte Flair will choose Tiffany for Wrestlemania match

WWE Smackdown: Three Reasons why Charlotte Flair will choose Tiffany for Wrestlemania match

BREAKING: Samay Raina deletes all videos of India's Got Latent from YouTube ddr

Samay Raina deletes all videos of India's Got Latent from YouTube

White Lotus S3: Blackpink Lisa talks about her debut and future plans MEG

White Lotus S3: Blackpink Lisa talks about her debut and future plans

Valentine's Day 2025: 7 Bollywood films to watch with your partner MEG

Valentine's Day 2025: 7 Bollywood films to watch with your partner

EXCLUSIVE Marco' actor Unni Mukundan opens up on the Pan-Indian success of the film; Read on ATG

EXCLUSIVE: 'Marco' actor Unni Mukundan opens up on the Pan-Indian success of the film; Read on

Recent Stories

Gills blistering 112 to Kohlis returning to form: 5 key takeaways from India's win against England in 3rd ODI HRD

Gill's blistering 112 to Kohli's returning to form: 5 key takeaways from India's win against England in 3rd OD

Happy Kiss Day 2025: Top 10 wishes, quotes, messages to share ATG

Happy Kiss Day 2025: Top 10 wishes, quotes, messages to share

WWE Smackdown: Three Reasons why Charlotte Flair will choose Tiffany for Wrestlemania match

WWE Smackdown: Three Reasons why Charlotte Flair will choose Tiffany for Wrestlemania match

NBA All-Star: Find out the Players injured and their replacements

NBA All-Star: Find out the Players injured and their replacements

NXP Semiconductors Stock Gains On Morgan Stanley’s Upgrade, But Retail’s Feeling Bearish

NXP Semiconductors Stock Gains On Morgan Stanley’s Upgrade, But Retail’s Feeling Bearish

Recent Videos

Suspicious Bomb Shell Found in Chandigarh's Kaimbwala Area, Army and Police Investigating

Suspicious Bomb Shell Found in Chandigarh's Kaimbwala Area, Army and Police Investigating

Video Icon
Karnataka Pulse | Bengaluru Metro: MOST EXPENSIVE in India! Fare Hike Sparks Outrage!

Karnataka Pulse | Bengaluru Metro: MOST EXPENSIVE in India! Fare Hike Sparks Outrage!

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | Polar Auroras: Science Behind Northern and Southern Lights

Infographic Hub | Polar Auroras: Science Behind Northern and Southern Lights

Video Icon
Asianet News Rewind | When Ancelotti Before Clash With City Said 'Sometimes You Need to Risk a Bit'

Asianet News Rewind | When Ancelotti Before Clash With City Said 'Sometimes You Need to Risk a Bit'

Video Icon
JP Nadda Prays at Guru Ravidas Temple for Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2025 | Asianet Newsable

JP Nadda Prays at Guru Ravidas Temple for Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2025 | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon