WWE Shocker: Wrestlers Triple H saw zero value in and instantly booted out

WWE Shocker: Triple H has been the brain and soul of the WWE company after the shocking departure of Vince McMahon. Though the former champion has been a part of the company for many years, but it is in recent times that he has taken a significant lead role. He has a direct say in storylines, their characters, and the future of the stars as well. Let's dive into the wrestlers that Hunter saw zero value in.

Jinder Mahal

The Canadian wrestler was used as a decoy to attract Indian audiences. Vince McMahon backed him the most and also made Jinder Mahal the WWE champion. However, Triple H didn't rate the superstar, due to which Mahal has been out of the WWE contract and effectively out of the wrestling business.

Austin Theory

Who can forget the favorite wrestling child of Vince McMahon? It is no secret that the then-WWE head pushed Austin Theory, creating a pathway for him to be the face of the business. Triple H never rated the young wrestler, and the result is out for everyone to see. As soon as Triple H took a significantly active role in heading the business, Austin Theory was out of the picture.

Bobby Lashley

Bobby Lashley, in the last months of his WWE stint, was involved in the storyline of the WWE Championship. However, what transpired next is unknown to fans as the wrestler quickly shifted to AEW. Triple H also made little to no effort to convince Bobby Lashley to stay or even bring him back.

Elias

Elias was largely a heel in his time at the World Wrestling Entertainment company. He had a unique character of riling up the fans and getting reactions from them, which is good from the business end. Elias also held the humorous in-ring concerts that kept him in the headlines. However, with Triple H being the head of the company, Elias has been dumped into the corner of uncertainty.

