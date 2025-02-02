WWE Royal Rumble 2025 Results: From Jey Uso to Charlotte Flair - full list of winners here

Charlotte Flair made a triumphant return to claim victory in the women's Royal Rumble match, while Jey Uso defeated John Cena, who began his retirement tour, to win the men's title.

The 2025 WWE Royal Rumble, hosted at Lucas Oil Stadium, lived up to its reputation with thrilling action, shocking returns, and unforgettable moments. The marquee event featured the traditional men’s and women’s Royal Rumble matches, with John Cena and Charlotte Flair headlining their respective bouts.

Beyond the Royal Rumble matches, the night delivered high-stakes showdowns. The Motor City Machine Guns stepped up to challenge DIY for the WWE Tag Team Championship, while Cody Rhodes put his WWE Championship on the line against Kevin Owens in a grueling Ladder Match.

Charlotte Flair made a triumphant return, outlasting 29 other competitors to claim victory in the women’s Royal Rumble match. Meanwhile, Jey Uso pulled off an unexpected yet historic win in the men’s Royal Rumble, sending shockwaves through the WWE Universe.

In the Men's Royal Rumble match, there were plenty of names that could’ve been made of any of them, but the final moments came down to Jey Uso and John Cena as only two were left in the standing, The two superstars exchanged blows, with Uso delivering his signature superkicks while Cena hit the Five-Knuckle Shuffle. As the battle raged on near the ropes, both men teetered on the edge of elimination. Cena appeared poised to secure his third Royal Rumble victory as he set up the Attitude Adjustment. But in a stunning twist, Uso countered, leaping back into the ring and shoving Cena over the top rope.

In the Women’s Royal Rumble, Charlotte made a triumphant return to the ring after a lengthy absence since December 2023, securing her place at WrestleMania 41 by winning the Women's Royal Rumble.

Entering at No. 27, she may not have racked up numerous eliminations, but she delivered when it mattered most. The final three came down to Charlotte, the dominant Nia Jax, and rising NXT star Roxanne Perez. In a strategic move, Charlotte and Perez teamed up to eliminate Jax, leaving a thrilling showdown between the seasoned veteran and the promising newcomer. However, with Perez positioned precariously outside the ropes, Charlotte seized the moment, delivering a decisive kick to send Perez crashing to the floor, eventually clinching the victory and punching her ticket to WrestleMania.

List of Winners from Royal Rumble 2025:

Women’s Royal Rumble: Charlotte Flair

Men’s Royal Rumble: Joey Uso

WWE Tag Team Championship: DIY

WWE Undisputed Championship Ladder Match: Cody Rhodes

