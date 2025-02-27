WWE: 5 Shocking Superstar Returns That Left Fans Stunned

WWE has had its fair share of jaw-dropping returns, but some were truly unexpected. From John Cena’s surprise comeback to The Rock’s electrifying return, here are 5 moments that caught everyone off guard.

WWE: The thrill of an unexpected return is one of the best parts of WWE. Over the years, fans have witnessed many surprise comebacks, some rumored and others completely out of the blue. Whether it was John Cena shocking the world at Money in the Bank 2021 or The Rock making an unannounced return in 2011, these moments created a wave of excitement. Here’s a look at 5 WWE superstar returns that truly caught fans off guard.

#5 John Cena - MITB 2021

John Cena always has had mystery returns with little information about his comeback which has given fans that surprise element. Similarly, after a break, the WWE legend returned in the 2021 Money in the Bank PPV to confront Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief's championship reign had finally gotten a worthy opponent. However, now, Cena's returns are the worst-kept secrets.

#4 Brock Lesnar - Summer Slam 2021

Roman Reigns had a tough 2021 witnessing strong veteran contenders return to take away his championship. In the Summer Slam 2021 as Reigns defeated John Cena, his path cleared but soon came Brock Lesnar along the way. Rumors suggested that the Beast in Carnage was done with the wrestling company which proved to be wrong. Lesnar also had a cowboy babyface during this return which fans loved.

#3 Rock's Return in 2011

The Rock made a spectacular unanticipated return in a RAW episode in 2011. The final boss was seen in the ring after many years and WWE fans were shocked, surprised, and excited at the same time when his music hit. This return is still touted as one of the best in the brand's history. The Rock got into a feud with the then WWE champion The Miz and John Cena post his return.

#2 Shane McMahon - RAW 2016

The WWE needed a fresh face to take over the reins of RAW. While Stephanie McMahon was being awarded for her work through the Vincent J McMahon Award by her father himself, Shane McMahon made his return. Nobody saw it coming. Stephanie sold the moment quite well, adding more value to the story. Shane McMahon returned to challenge Stephanie's control over RAW.

#1 Edge - Royal Rumble 2020

The Royal Rumble 2020 was a special moment for the fans as well as Edge. The veteran wrestler took an early retirement from wrestling in 2011 due to persistent health issues. However, in the first PPV of 2020, the Canadian made his entry shocking fans all over the world. There were zero leaks about his return. Edge in an interview also shared details about how WWE went to extreme lengths to manage his return under the radar.

