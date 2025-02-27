WWE: 5 Shocking Superstar Returns That Left Fans Stunned

WWE has had its fair share of jaw-dropping returns, but some were truly unexpected. From John Cena’s surprise comeback to The Rock’s electrifying return, here are 5 moments that caught everyone off guard.

WWE: Five Shocking Superstar Returns That Left Fans Stunned
Author
Vaishnav Akash
Published: Feb 27, 2025, 5:00 AM IST

WWE: The thrill of an unexpected return is one of the best parts of WWE. Over the years, fans have witnessed many surprise comebacks, some rumored and others completely out of the blue. Whether it was John Cena shocking the world at Money in the Bank 2021 or The Rock making an unannounced return in 2011, these moments created a wave of excitement. Here’s a look at 5 WWE superstar returns that truly caught fans off guard.

#5 John Cena - MITB 2021

John Cena always has had mystery returns with little information about his comeback which has given fans that surprise element. Similarly, after a break, the WWE legend returned in the 2021 Money in the Bank PPV to confront Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief's championship reign had finally gotten a worthy opponent. However, now, Cena's returns are the worst-kept secrets.

#4 Brock Lesnar - Summer Slam 2021

Roman Reigns had a tough 2021 witnessing strong veteran contenders return to take away his championship. In the Summer Slam 2021 as Reigns defeated John Cena, his path cleared but soon came Brock Lesnar along the way. Rumors suggested that the Beast in Carnage was done with the wrestling company which proved to be wrong.  Lesnar also had a cowboy babyface during this return which fans loved.

Also Read: WWE: Shocking Moments That Defined This Monday Night RAW

#3 Rock's Return in 2011

The Rock made a spectacular unanticipated return in a RAW episode in 2011. The final boss was seen in the ring after many years and WWE fans were shocked, surprised, and excited at the same time when his music hit. This return is still touted as one of the best in the brand's history. The Rock got into a feud with the then WWE champion The Miz and John Cena post his return.

#2 Shane McMahon - RAW 2016

The WWE needed a fresh face to take over the reins of RAW. While Stephanie McMahon was being awarded for her work through the Vincent J McMahon Award by her father himself, Shane McMahon made his return. Nobody saw it coming. Stephanie sold the moment quite well, adding more value to the story. Shane McMahon returned to challenge Stephanie's control over RAW.

#1 Edge - Royal Rumble 2020

The Royal Rumble 2020 was a special moment for the fans as well as Edge. The veteran wrestler took an early retirement from wrestling in 2011 due to persistent health issues. However, in the first PPV of 2020, the Canadian made his entry shocking fans all over the world. There were zero leaks about his return. Edge in an interview also shared details about how WWE went to extreme lengths to manage his return under the radar.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Shruti Haasan's Hollywood debut drama 'The Eye' to have its India Premiere at Wench Film Festival ddr

Shruti Haasan's Hollywood debut 'The Eye' to premiere in India at Wench Film Festival

Randeep Hooda pays tribute to Veer Savarkar on his death anniversary, calls him a "pioneering figure" snt

Randeep Hooda pays tribute to Veer Savarkar on his death anniversary, calls him a "pioneering figure"

The Potato Lab to History of Scruffiness: K-Dramas to watch THIS weekend MEG

The Potato Lab to History of Scruffiness: K-Dramas to watch THIS weekend

Here's why actor Aman Verma and Vandana Lalvani call it quits after 9 years MEG

Here's why actor Aman Verma and Vandana Lalvani call it quits after 9 years

The Bhootnii teaser OUT: Sanjay Dutt, Mouni Roy starrer horror-comedy to release on THIS date [WATCH] ATG

'The Bhootnii' teaser OUT: Sanjay Dutt, Mouni Roy starrer horror-comedy to release on THIS date [WATCH]

Recent Stories

Victor Wembanyamas Top five Moments in the NBA That Prove He is a Future Superstar

Victor Wembanyama’s Top 5 Moments in the NBA That Prove He’s a Future Superstar

Janus International Stock Soars 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q4 Earnings, Guidance: Retail’s Unconvinced

Janus International Stock Soars 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q4 Earnings, Guidance: Retail’s Unconvinced

AI-Driven Digital Transformation: How CARO Holdings is Revolutionizing eCommerce

AI-Driven Digital Transformation: How CARO Holdings is Revolutionizing eCommerce

Unsure Where Tomorrow’s Markets Are Headed? Navigate Global Uncertainty With The Only Macro Investing App, Allio

Unsure Where Tomorrow’s Markets Are Headed? Navigate Global Uncertainty With The Only Macro Investing App, Allio

Is Solana the Next Big Crypto Investment? A Deep Dive for Stock Traders

Is Solana the Next Big Crypto Investment? A Deep Dive for Stock Traders

Recent Videos

Mahakumbh 2025 Concludes: DRONE Captures Breathtaking Visuals of Triveni Sangam!

Mahakumbh 2025 Concludes: DRONE Captures Breathtaking Visuals of Triveni Sangam!

Video Icon
Mahakumbh 2025 Concludes: DRONE Captures Breathtaking Visuals of Triveni Sangam!

Mahakumbh 2025 Concludes: DRONE Captures Breathtaking Visuals of Triveni Sangam!

Video Icon
Amit Shah Joins Sadhguru for Maha Shivratri Celebrations at Isha Foundation!

Amit Shah Joins Sadhguru for Maha Shivratri Celebrations at Isha Foundation!

Video Icon
Hindi Signboards DEFACED in TamilNadu: What's the Language Row Amid Protests Against NEP?

Hindi Signboards DEFACED in TamilNadu: What's the Language Row Amid Protests Against NEP?

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | How Football Design Continue to Incorporate Technological Innovations

Infographic Hub | How Football Design Continue to Incorporate Technological Innovations

Video Icon