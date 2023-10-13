Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    World Cup 2023: Arijit Singh, Sukhwinder Singh, Shankar Mahadevan to perform LIVE at India Vs Pakistan match

    Shankar Mahadevan, Sukhwinder Singh, and Arijit Singh will grace the event along with Bollywood stars including Ranveer Singh and Tamannaah Bhatia. 

    World Cup 2023: Arijit Singh, Sukhwinder Singh, Shankar Mahadevan to perform LIVE at India Vs Pakistan matchRKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Oct 13, 2023, 12:54 PM IST

    Seems like the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is doing everything to make the case alive of the highly anticipated India Vs Pakistan match. India's men's team will take on Pakistan's men's team on October 14, 2023, in the ongoing 2023 World Cup. The BCCI has organized 'A Musical Odyssey' prior to the match, which will feature numerous prominent Indian singers performing live in front of the fans. 

    Artists for the event

    Shankar Mahadevan, Sukhwinder Singh, and Arijit Singh will grace the event along with Bollywood stars including Ranveer Singh and Tamannaah Bhatia. 

    Time and location

    The match will be played at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, the world's largest cricket and the pre-game event will begin at 12:30 p.m. 

    BCCI's post

    On Thursday night, the BCCI announced the news to fans via social media and also stated that the pre-match festivities will begin at 12:30 p.m. 

    Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif to promote 'Tiger 3'

    The makers of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's 'Tiger 3' have partnered with the sports channel Star Sports to promote the film, and the major actors will attend the largest rivalry match between India and Pakistan. Salman and Katrina will appear at the 'Cricket Live' pre-show on October 14, 2023, as part of the ongoing World Cup 2023. 

    Vicky Kaushal's  'Sam Bahadur' teaser

    Vicky Kaushal' is all set to play the role of  India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, in the film 'Sam Bahadur'. The teaser will also be shown during the India vs. Pakistan World Cup match on October 14, 2023.

    Last Updated Oct 13, 2023, 12:54 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    " I feel horrible..." :Jawan actress Aaliyah Qureshi shares terrifying experience at Thailand Mall shooting rkn

    " I feel horrible..." :Jawan actress Aaliyah Qureshi shares terrifying experience at Thailand Mall shooting

    Karan Johar's old clip of calling Shweta Bachchan 'biggest stalker' goes VIRAL vma

    Karan Johar's old clip of calling Shweta Bachchan 'biggest stalker' goes VIRAL

    Treat for Shah Rukh Khan fans: Kuch Kuch Hota Hai completes 25 years, tickets priced at just Rs 25? vkp

    Treat for Shah Rukh Khan fans: Kuch Kuch Hota Hai completes 25 years, tickets to be priced at just Rs 25?

    'Aarya 3' trailer: Sushmita Sen-starrer promises a riveting saga of love, loyalty, revenge RKK

    'Aarya 3' trailer: Sushmita Sen-starrer promises a riveting saga of love, loyalty, revenge

    Mission Raniganj: Akshay Kumar starrer earns Oscar submissions, READ details SHG

    Mission Raniganj: Akshay Kumar starrer earns Oscar submission, READ details

    Recent Stories

    " I feel horrible..." :Jawan actress Aaliyah Qureshi shares terrifying experience at Thailand Mall shooting rkn

    " I feel horrible..." :Jawan actress Aaliyah Qureshi shares terrifying experience at Thailand Mall shooting

    Terrorism anywhere is against humanity PM Modi as Israel Hamas war rages on gcw

    Terrorism anywhere is against humanity: PM Modi as Israel-Hamas war rages on

    No Bra Day 2023: 7 benefits of going braless ATG EAI

    No Bra Day 2023: 7 benefits of going braless

    Karan Johar's old clip of calling Shweta Bachchan 'biggest stalker' goes VIRAL vma

    Karan Johar's old clip of calling Shweta Bachchan 'biggest stalker' goes VIRAL

    Treat for Shah Rukh Khan fans: Kuch Kuch Hota Hai completes 25 years, tickets priced at just Rs 25? vkp

    Treat for Shah Rukh Khan fans: Kuch Kuch Hota Hai completes 25 years, tickets to be priced at just Rs 25?

    Recent Videos

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire vkp

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire

    Video Icon
    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon
    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon