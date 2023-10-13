World Cup 2023: Arijit Singh, Sukhwinder Singh, Shankar Mahadevan to perform LIVE at India Vs Pakistan match

Shankar Mahadevan, Sukhwinder Singh, and Arijit Singh will grace the event along with Bollywood stars including Ranveer Singh and Tamannaah Bhatia.

Seems like the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is doing everything to make the case alive of the highly anticipated India Vs Pakistan match. India's men's team will take on Pakistan's men's team on October 14, 2023, in the ongoing 2023 World Cup. The BCCI has organized 'A Musical Odyssey' prior to the match, which will feature numerous prominent Indian singers performing live in front of the fans.

Artists for the event

Shankar Mahadevan, Sukhwinder Singh, and Arijit Singh will grace the event along with Bollywood stars including Ranveer Singh and Tamannaah Bhatia.

Time and location

The match will be played at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, the world's largest cricket and the pre-game event will begin at 12:30 p.m.

BCCI's post

On Thursday night, the BCCI announced the news to fans via social media and also stated that the pre-match festivities will begin at 12:30 p.m.

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif to promote 'Tiger 3'

The makers of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's 'Tiger 3' have partnered with the sports channel Star Sports to promote the film, and the major actors will attend the largest rivalry match between India and Pakistan. Salman and Katrina will appear at the 'Cricket Live' pre-show on October 14, 2023, as part of the ongoing World Cup 2023.

Vicky Kaushal's 'Sam Bahadur' teaser

Vicky Kaushal' is all set to play the role of India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, in the film 'Sam Bahadur'. The teaser will also be shown during the India vs. Pakistan World Cup match on October 14, 2023.