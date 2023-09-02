Will Shah Rukh Khan share screen space with daughter Suhana in Sujoy Ghosh's directorial?

It is an exciting piece of news scoop for die-hard SRK fandom. As per the various news reports by portals doing rounds in media mills. Shah Rukh Khan is likely to share screen space with daughter Suhana. But this is not all. The film is reportedly said to be an out-an-out action-thriller film helmed by Sujoy Ghosh.

While Suhana Khan awaits her digital debut with The Archies, reports were rife that the actress will be making her theatrical debut in a feature film that will also star Shah Rukh Khan. Now, in recent news updates, the latest buzz is out. This film would get bankrolled by filmmaker Siddharth Anand and directed by Lust Stories 2 fame prolific filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh. Earlier, it was reported that SRK might be playing a cameo. But of late, a source has revealed that SRK will also play a pivotal role in the untitled film.

ALSO READ: 'Jailer': Rajinikanth's actioner-drama film to release on OTT soon; Know details

As per a source close to a leading Indian television portal, the role of SRK would be similar to one in Dear Zindagi. It stated, "SRK is not making a cameo in Sujoy Ghosh-directed next. His role will be a pivotal one. The one which helps the character of Suhana in the movie." The source revealed that this specific film, with Suhana Khan, will be a spy-thriller. He said, "The film by Sujoy Ghosh will be a spy thriller with Suhana taking on the lead role as a spy. Every spy needs a handler. Guess who is the handler of Suhana in the movie? It is none other than Shah Rukh Khan!." The insider stated, "The yet untitled film is said to be the first of the many collaborations in the offing for SRK and Siddharth Anand in the capacity of producer."

Meanwhile, Suhana Khan starrer's debut film, The Archies, will drop soon on giant OTT platform Netflix this year. Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, the movie also marks the debut of Janhvi's sister, Khushi and Big B's grandson Agastya Nanda. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan will wow global fans and audiences in the pan-Indian action-thriller extravaganza film, Jawan, which is geared up and set to release in September. Directed by Atlee, the film also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.

ALSO READ: 'Maybe photoshop': Alia Bhatt faces flak from netizens for turning 'unrecognizable' in recent magazine cover