Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Why did Aishwarya Rai skip IIFA 2023? Is it because of Salman Khan? Know details

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently attended the 76th Cannes Film Festival with daughter Aaradhya, and will not be attending IIFA Awards 2023 at Abu Dhabi. Know the reason behind this decision of the Ponniyin Selvan II actress.

    Why did Aishwarya Rai skip IIFA 2023? Is it because of Salman Khan? Know details vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published May 26, 2023, 2:22 PM IST

    Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan is all set to co-host IIFA Awards 2023 with Vicky Kaushal. However, his wife and actress, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, will not attend the award ceremony. Reportedly, the actress will be 'absent' at the event. While fans wonder about the reason behind the same, let us tell you the inside story.

    According to multiple news portal reports, Aishwarya Rai is not attending IIFA 2023 awards this year in Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. It is officially confirmed. The actress is not giving in her presence at the awards event. Aishwarya Rai's global fandom might wonder if this is because of her infamous ex Salman Khan.

    ALSO READ: Premraj Arora no more: Former Mr India passes away at 42

    But apparently, it is not. Aishwarya Rai is not coming this year to attend IIFA 2023 awards for a big reason. The reason is their daughter, Aaradhya and her school in Mumbai. According to a report by the Indian news portal, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will not show her presence at the IIFA as Aaradhya has school. Hence, the mother-daughter will be staying back in Mumbai. 

    During the press conference, Abhishek got asked about Aishwarya's absence. In response, the actor openly shared that Aishwarya decided to skip IIFA 2023 this year due to Aaradhya’s school commitments.

    Last week, Aishwarya attended the 76th Cannes Film Festival with her daughter. The actress walked the red carpet setting her best fashion foot forward. Aishwarya is a regular at Cannes. Over the years, she has served some stunning looks as she walked the red carpet in gowns and sarees.

    The International Indian Film Academy(IIFA) Awards promises to be a star-studded affair and a treat for all Bollywood lovers. The stars have already made it to Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. The pre-event festivities have already started.

    Meanwhile, on the work front, Abhishek Bachchan will next be seen in Ghoomer. Helmed by R Balki, the movie also stars Saiyami Kher, Shabana Azmi, and Angad Bedi in pivotal roles. He also had a cameo in Ajay Devgn’s latest film Bholaa. The film is all set to release on March 30. Abhishek got seen in the OTT film Dasvi alongside Nimrat Kaur and Yami Gautam.

    ALSO READ: Cannes 2023: Rahul Bhat, Anurag Kashyap get emotional as 'Kennedy' gets 7-minute standing ovation

    Last Updated May 26, 2023, 2:22 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    The Kerala Story star Adah Sharma finally reacts to her mobile number leak vma

    The Kerala Story star Adah Sharma finally reacts to her mobile number leak

    Ashish Vidyarthi's ex-wife Rajoshi drops snarky post after actor's second wedding; know details vma

    Ashish Vidyarthi's ex-wife Rajoshi drops snarky post after actor's second wedding; know details

    Barbie trailer REVIEW: Witness Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling give audiences blend of 'fantasy meets real world' vma

    Barbie trailer REVIEW: Witness Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling give audiences blend of 'fantasy meets real world'

    IIFA 2023: Look at date, venue, hosts, where and when to watch the awards show vma

    IIFA 2023: Look at date, venue, hosts, where and when to watch the awards show

    Meet Rupali Barua; say hello to 60-year-old Ashish Vidyarthi's fashion designer wife vma

    Meet Rupali Barua; say hello to Ashish Vidyarthi's fashion designer wife

    Recent Stories

    Thiruvavaduthurai Adheenam slams Congress for calling history of 'Sengol' bogus

    Thiruvavaduthurai Adheenam slams Congress for calling history of 'Sengol' bogus

    UAE introduces new corporate tax laws to assist firms in adapting once law takes effect in June anr

    UAE introduces new corporate tax laws to assist firms in adapting once law takes effect in June

    All GoFirst flights cancelled till May 28; airline cites oepration reasons

    BREAKING: All GoFirst flights cancelled till May 28; airline cites operational reasons

    The Kerala Story star Adah Sharma finally reacts to her mobile number leak vma

    The Kerala Story star Adah Sharma finally reacts to her mobile number leak

    Imran Khan thanks Pakistan government for putting him on no-fly list snt

    Imran Khan thanks Pakistan government for putting him on no-fly list

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon