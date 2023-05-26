Why did Aishwarya Rai skip IIFA 2023? Is it because of Salman Khan? Know details

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently attended the 76th Cannes Film Festival with daughter Aaradhya, and will not be attending IIFA Awards 2023 at Abu Dhabi. Know the reason behind this decision of the Ponniyin Selvan II actress.

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan is all set to co-host IIFA Awards 2023 with Vicky Kaushal. However, his wife and actress, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, will not attend the award ceremony. Reportedly, the actress will be 'absent' at the event. While fans wonder about the reason behind the same, let us tell you the inside story.

According to multiple news portal reports, Aishwarya Rai is not attending IIFA 2023 awards this year in Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. It is officially confirmed. The actress is not giving in her presence at the awards event. Aishwarya Rai's global fandom might wonder if this is because of her infamous ex Salman Khan.

But apparently, it is not. Aishwarya Rai is not coming this year to attend IIFA 2023 awards for a big reason. The reason is their daughter, Aaradhya and her school in Mumbai. According to a report by the Indian news portal, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will not show her presence at the IIFA as Aaradhya has school. Hence, the mother-daughter will be staying back in Mumbai.

During the press conference, Abhishek got asked about Aishwarya's absence. In response, the actor openly shared that Aishwarya decided to skip IIFA 2023 this year due to Aaradhya’s school commitments.

Last week, Aishwarya attended the 76th Cannes Film Festival with her daughter. The actress walked the red carpet setting her best fashion foot forward. Aishwarya is a regular at Cannes. Over the years, she has served some stunning looks as she walked the red carpet in gowns and sarees.

The International Indian Film Academy(IIFA) Awards promises to be a star-studded affair and a treat for all Bollywood lovers. The stars have already made it to Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. The pre-event festivities have already started.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Abhishek Bachchan will next be seen in Ghoomer. Helmed by R Balki, the movie also stars Saiyami Kher, Shabana Azmi, and Angad Bedi in pivotal roles. He also had a cameo in Ajay Devgn’s latest film Bholaa. The film is all set to release on March 30. Abhishek got seen in the OTT film Dasvi alongside Nimrat Kaur and Yami Gautam.

