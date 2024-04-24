Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Will Aamir Khan remarry? Here's how he reacted when Kapil Sharma asked him to 'settle'

    Aamir Khan recently discussed his life and profession on The Great Indian Kapil Show, which airs every Saturday at 8 p.m. on Netflix. 

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 24, 2024, 11:34 AM IST

    Kapil Sharma's 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' has been launched with much-needed zest and enthusiasm, with celebrities dropping by and sharing details about their lives and occupations. The next show will have Bollywood actor Aamir Khan on the sofa, where he will be open about himself while connecting with his fans and viewers.

    Netflix's official Instagram account shared a peek of the episode. The video shows the host, Kapil Sharma, asking him to remarry.

    The official Netflix Instagram handle dropped a glimpse of the episode. In the video, the host, Kapil Sharma, candidly asked him to remarry. He teased him, asking, “Aapko bhi settle ho jaana chaiye.” Aamir couldn’t stop blushing. The video instantly went viral.

    The video was captioned, “Ab hogi comedy ki dangal with the one and only Aamir Khan Dekho #TheGreatIndianKapilShow this Saturday 8 pm sirf Netflix par.’”

    Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta were married for over 16 years and have two children. They married in 1986 and parted ways in 2002. They have two children: Ira and Junaid Khan. Following this, the actor married Kiran Rao in 2005. They split in 2021 but continue to co-parent their son, Azad Rao.

    About 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' 
    Meanwhile, Aamir Khan is slated to return professionally with RS Prasanna's Sitaare Zameen Par and Rajkumar Santoshi's Lahore: 1947. While the actor will play alongside Genelia D'Souza in the former, he will produce his first collaboration in the latter, which will feature Sunny Deol. According to current reports, both projects will begin in February.

    Earlier this year, Netflix announced a collaboration and hilarity extravaganza with Kapil. He was spotted with his old pal Archana Puran Singh and fan favourites Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, and Rajiv Thakur, all of whom had us laughing with their comedic timing. Sunil Grover also made a comeback appearance on the show. He gained a household celebrity after portraying the popular fictitious characters Gutthi and Dr. Mashoor Gulati.

    The show airs every Saturday at 8 p.m. on Netflix.

    Last Updated Apr 24, 2024, 11:34 AM IST
