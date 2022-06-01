Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Why is SS Rajamouli upset with Brahmastra Director Ayan Mukerji? Read this

    While speaking about Brahmastra director Ayan Mukherji, SS Rajamouli made some fascinating observations.
     

    Why is SS Rajamouli upset with Brahmastra Director Ayan Mukerji? Read this RBA
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Jun 1, 2022, 2:34 PM IST

    The much-anticipated Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Ali Bhatt, will enter theatres on September 9. The teaser was published on Tuesday, May 31, and the film promises to be an epic cinematic experience.

    Both the actor and the director are currently promoting the picture. Ayan Mukherji and Ranbir Kapoor were recently seen in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, promoting the film alongside SS Rajamouli. During his promotions, Rajamouli made several fascinating remarks.

    ALSO READ: 7 reasons why Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra will be a must-watch

    "He has made a hit picture, but I still have a complaint against him," he stated. I visited Mumbai twice after RRR's release, but Ayan refused to show me the film. But he showed my father the entire movie." "I am rather unhappy with him," he continued with a giggle."

    New glances of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were shown to the audience. The trailer also features Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna in their debut appearances. Aside from that, the Brahmastra teaser announced the release date for the trailer. On June 15, the long-awaited Brahmastra trailer will be released.

    Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan to do a cameo in Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra?

    Brahmastra's producers surprised fans with a love photo of the lead couple a few days ago. The on-screen and off-screen lovers may be seen standing on opposite sides of a fence, engrossed in each other's eyes.

    As they stare longingly at one other, Alia places her hand on Ranbir's. Since then, the photo has gone popular on social media and has been extensively shared among fan sites. We are confident that Big B will again dazzle the crowd with his performance. Apart from Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's chemistry in Shiva and Isha, the powerful presence of Amitabh Bachchan will also appeal to the audience. In India, the film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, among other languages.

     
    Last Updated Jun 1, 2022, 2:34 PM IST
