    Why does Russia love Raj Kapoor? Here's what an old Russian lady has to say

    An elderly Russian lady claimed that the charismatic actor's positivity motivated them to persevere in the face of adversity.

    Author
    PTI News
    Bangalore, First Published Jun 3, 2022, 7:30 AM IST

    Why was Raj Kapoor, a Bollywood superstar, so famous in Russia? An elderly Russian lady surprisingly responded to this question by saying that the charismatic actor's positivity motivated them to persevere in the face of adversity.

    "In the early 1950s, just after the catastrophic war with Germany, the nation was still in ruins," the old lady said during a 'Retrospective of Raj Kapoor movie' hosted in the remote city of Tver, 200 kilometres from here.

    Raj Kapoor, the monarch of the Indian film business, continues to control Russia more than 29 years after his death. Despite the current crop of Indian performers who have made a global imprint, generations of Russians — even the young — are aware of Raj Kapoor and his movies and view him as Bollywood's numero uno hero.

    "In Russia, Raj Kapoor is still unquestionably the king of the Indian cinema business. "When we talk about Indian movies, he's the first person who comes to mind," Annie Vo, 25, said.

    Moscow-born Ms. Vo, who is Vietnamese, stated that he was her "favourite" because he portrays realistic individuals. "His characters are incredibly real, honest, and down to earth." "His films have a universal appeal, transcending age, race, education, and social class," she told PTI.

    Even strong Moscow mayor Yuri Luzhkov and ex-President Boris Yeltsin might be heard humming the Awara hoon song from the first Indian film ever broadcast behind the Iron Curtain.

    According to Ludmila Sekacheva, the project organiser, there is a lot of interest in Indian films in Russia since they share similar spiritual ideals. "Every Indian film conveys the concept of 'good triumphing over evil.' This is every Russian heart's desire "According to Sekacheva. Bollywood movies are a source of hope for the younger generation of Russians, and they take inspiration from their Indian counterparts' lives shown in the films. "Bollywood films demonstrate the underlying obstacles and potential of the market economy for millennials, which we were unaware of during our Soviet-era childhood," said Lena, a 28-year-old office worker.

    Inputs from PTI

     
    Last Updated Jun 3, 2022, 7:30 AM IST
