Why did Mohanlal resign as AMMA's president? Here's what we know

Thiruvananthapuram: Mohanlal, the president of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), has resigned from his position, citing moral responsibility amidst recent sexual allegations involving some members of the organization. The mass resignation of the 17-member governing committee, including Mohanlal, followed the release of the Hema Committee report.

Mohanlal clarified that his decision was an emotional one, made after discussing it with fellow actor Mammootty, who agreed that it was the right thing to do. The resignation comes amidst growing divisions within AMMA, with a crisis brewing between the governing committee and young actors, including Prithviraj, who have been demanding change.

The young actors have requested that elections for the governing committee should not be delayed, and a general body meeting will be called within two months to elect a new committee. Until then, the current committee will continue temporarily.

Prithviraj and others have expressed that AMMA has faced a significant setback, with allegations of a power group and blacklisting of certain actors. Actress Shwetha Menon said she was shocked by the mass resignation of Mohanlal and the governing committee but expressed hope for new leadership to emerge and suggested that Prithviraj would be a suitable president.

In short, there are five key reasons for the mass resignation of AMMA's governing body:

1. To avoid moral responsibility of responding to allegations

2. Due to allegations raised by young actors including Prithviraj against the current governing body

3. The decision of key office bearers like Jagadeesh to resign was also a crucial factor

4. The General Secretary has the authority in the organization, and after Siddique's resignation, a consensus candidate could not be found for the post

5. Senior members suggested the need for a new governing body with priority for women, leading to the mass resignation

The mass resignation follows allegations made by actresses after the Hema Committee report was released, and Shwetha Menon has saluted the courage of the women who have come forward. She has called for a gradual purification in the AMMA organization and expressed her desire for the new generation to step into leadership.

The developments come amidst a wave of allegations and revelations about misconduct in the Malayalam film industry, with many calling for change and accountability.

